You can make payments while maintaining your privacy especially when you want to make payments to a beneficiary that don’t need to know your identity such as your Taxi driver, local contractor or when you want to make an anonymous donations.

Enjoy industry best rate on our POF to ease your Japa journey.

We also have POS to ease your daily collection process with minimal or less charges

visit: www.aladdin.ng

Aladdin is poised to be a global payments platform. Offering cross border payments, remittance, virtual Dollar cards, Point of Sale terminals, Crypto with self custody wallet system linked to more than 80 exchanges, Muit- currency payment collection’s via payment links and a global marketplace with multi-currency escrow payment protection.

Enjoy our seamless business accounts for starter and registered businesses …

Get rewarded for transacting on our platforms via our daily rewards program tailored to appreciate your consistent visit to our platforms.

Do you know, you can make all your bills payment on Aladdin? Pay over 8,000 billers on our platforms without Network wahala…

So many other packages like Referral reward, giveaway system and our Social community to keep you connected to friends, family and business partners

Download Aladdin Digital app.

Swift and Seamless Transfers. No Cash Scarcity. Payments | Free Marketplace with Escrow Services| POS Terminals | Socials | No Monthly Maintenance Fees |

Play store

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.aladdin.digital

Apple store

https://apps.apple.com/ng/app/aladdin-digital/id1604858307