The exchange rate between the naira and US dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window depreciated to close at N462.33/$1 on Tuesday, 2nd May 2023, representing an 0.14% fall from the closing rate of N463/$1 recorded in the previous trading session.

The exchange rate at the IEFX recorded an opening indicative rate of N463.75/$1 on 2nd May 2023, a marginal appreciation of 0.05% compared to N463.50/$1 that was recorded on Friday.

Also, the highest rate during intra-day trading stood at N466 to a dollar, with a forward rate of N478.82/$1. On the flip side, the lowest rate on Wednesday stood at N460/$1 with a forward rate of N475.06/$1.

However, the sum of $46.03 million was transacted at the official market on Tuesday 2nd May 2023, which is 35.77% lower than the $71.68 million that exchanged hands in the previous session. Meanwhile, the nation’s external reserves stood at $35.25 billion as of Thursday, 27th April 2023 from $35.26 billion recorded as of Wednesday, 26th April 2023.

The Money market overnight rate dropped by 174 basis points from 13.12% recorded on Friday 28th April 2023, to 11.38% on Tuesday, 2nd May 2023. The Open Repo rate also dropped by 162 basis points to 11% compared to 12.62% recorded on 28th April 2023.

Debt securities is valued at N32.58 trillion on Tuesday 2nd May 2023, from N32.65 trillion recorded on 28th April 2023. The S&P Sovereign Bond index rose to 617.63 index points on 28th April 2023 compared to 616.12 points recorded on Thursday, 27th April 2023. This brings the month-to-date growth to 0.04%, the quarter-to-date growth to 0.96% and the year-to-date growth to 0.54%.

The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yields’ 1-month tenor rate stood at 4.34%, on Friday, 28th April 2023.

