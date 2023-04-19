The power sector is the biggest emitter of all sectors, responsible for about 40% of total global energy-related carbon emissions.

Nigeria’s national grid is not considered to be dirty, probably because the country is not yet at full electrification capacity.

Nigeria depends on natural gas-powered plants, hydropower plants as well as solar home systems (SHS) for its electrification.

Nigeria is not listed as one of the countries with the dirtiest electricity grids in the world.

The list as released by a British think tank, Ember in its 2023 Global Electricity Review , contains countries that have emerged as having dirty electricity grids because of the number of carbon emissions emitted from their electricity sector.

According to the Review, the power sector is the biggest emitter of all sectors, responsible for about 40% of total global energy-related carbon emissions. A part of the Review stated:

“In 2022, emissions from electricity generation increased to 12,431 million tons of CO2, reaching a new all-time high. To limit global warming to 1.5C, they should instead be falling fast.

The top 10 absolute CO2 emitters responsible for generating 80% of global power sector emissions are China, the United States, India, the EU, Japan, Russia, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Iran. Meanwhile, the biggest emitters per capita are Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Kosovo, Australia, and the United States.”



The countries with the dirtiest electricity grids are ranked as follows:

· Kosovo

· South Africa

· Hong Kong

· Puerto Rico

· Kazakhstan

· Poland

· India

· Indonesia

· Morocco

· The Philippines

The Nigerian context