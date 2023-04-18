Key Highlights

Nigerians react to the announcement of Binani being declared governor of Adamawa state.

The Adamawa State REC announced the victory of the APC candidate in the governorship election in the state in the absence of the Returning officer who is responsible for declaring the results.

According to INEC, the announcement made by the Adamawa State REC is invalid, meaningless, and has no legal impact. As a result, INEC has halted the process of collecting and tabulating additional results in the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari, declared the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Aisha Dahiru, as the winner of the governorship supplementary election on Sunday, April 16, 2023, amid protests. However, INEC Headquarters declared the declaration null, void, and of no effect, and suspended the collation of results.

Before the collation was suspended, results from 10 Local Government Areas had been announced with Aisha Binani trailing the incumbent governor and PDP candidate, Ahmadu Fintiri. The INEC National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, stated that the REC, returning officer and others involved have been invited to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja.

Nigerians have continued to react to the announcement on social media, worrying that the development could erode democracy.

Reactions on social media

Realkenokonkwo said;

“Yunusa is better than Yakubu. The Adamawa State REC didn’t promise anyone anything. He did not waste anybody’s time or money, not even an office paper. He came in broad daylight with a handwritten paper and unpretentiously declared a winner without results and is man enough to face the consequences of his criminal action”.

Shehu Gazali Sadi said;

“APC committed treason against PDP in Adamawa state, but guess what, it’s the Obidients that carry the matter on their head condemning it and asking for justice. The SPV boys that sew threads on Twitter to attack PO during the presidential election have gone mute. PDP is dead”.

Chief Ikukuoma said;

What happened in Adamawa state was a case of the wrong person doing the wrong thing while in the Presidential election, it was the right person doing the wrong thing.

Noble Igwe said;

Look at what is happening in Adamawa State, they are even accusing Waziri of anti-party activities but LP is your problem.

You should be out here trying to build a PDP youth wing, getting young people to join your party but no, it’s LP that is your problem.

Despite the inconclusive collation of results, Aisha Binani has become the first female elected governor in Nigeria by the INEC pronouncement.