Key highlights

As of 2023, the highest average salary in Nigeria is received by people employed in the field of executive management and change at an average of $96,000 U.S. dollars per year. Professionals in financial services and program management followed, with a mean annual salary reaching 59,000 and 44,000 U.S. dollars, respectively.

The revelation has been made in a report by Statista, an online platform specialized in market and consumer data, which offers statistics and reports, market insights, consumer insights, and company insights.

At such a level of income, compared to countries such as the USA, executive management and financial services employees in Nigeria compare favorably with their U.S. counterparts, which is similar to what obtains in Canada and other Western European economies.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, the national average U.S. income in 2021 was $97,962. The median U.S. income in 2021 was $69,717. This lends little incentive for Nigerians in executive management and financial services and program management to ‘Japa’.

However, among the highest-paying jobs were chief executives and nurse anaesthetists who earned over $200,000 a year on average in 2021, making them the highest-paid occupations.

Other top-paying sectors in Nigeria

Other top-paying jobs in Nigeria exist in sectors such as Surgery and Medicine. Healthcare services are one of the highest-paying jobs in Nigeria. Health professionals are in demand throughout the country. Surgeons are one of the highest-paid professionals in Nigeria. Annually, surgeons receive an average of ₦11,700,000. That is ₦975,000 average monthly income.

Oil & Gas

The oil and gas industry is also lucrative in Nigeria. The industry offers high-paying jobs to skilled professionals in areas such as exploration, drilling, refining, and marketing.

Nigeria’s banking and finance industry is another high-paying In economy. The industry employs a large number of professionals in various roles such as investment banking, commercial banking, accounting, and financial analysis.

Telecommunications

The telecommunications industry in Nigeria has experienced tremendous growth in recent years, with many companies providing mobile and internet services. This industry offers high-paying jobs to professionals in areas such as network engineering, software development, and sales.

Manufacturing

The manufacturing sector in Nigeria is another high-paying sector that offers jobs to skilled professionals in areas such as production management, engineering, and quality control.

Information Technology

The IT sector in Nigeria is growing rapidly, and it offers high-paying jobs to professionals in areas such as software development, data analysis, and cybersecurity.

Salaries may vary widely

Overall, these sectors offer high-paying jobs to skilled professionals who possess the necessary qualifications, experience, and expertise. However, it’s worth noting that salaries in these sectors can vary widely depending on factors such as job level, company size, location, and experience.

A new report by Jobberman, a Nigerian-based job portal and career platform has revealed that over 65 percent of youths are unemployed in Africa’s biggest economy.

Nigeria’s unemployment rate, which stood at 37.7 percent in 2022, is expected to climb further to 40.6 percent in 2023, according to a recently released report by global professional service firm, KPMG entitled: Global Economic Outlook.