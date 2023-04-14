Key Highlights

Ashraf Hakimi’s wife filed for divorce and demanded more than half of his assets and was shocked to discover that he owns nothing under his name.

The divorce was reportedly caused by an allegation of rape against Hakimi, and his wife released a statement on her official Instagram account about the separation.

The news of Hakimi’s divorce and the revelation about his assets being registered under his mother’s name has sparked mixed reactions worldwide.

The whole world has been treated to hilarious reactions after Moroccan footballer Ashraf Hakimi’s wife filed for a divorce and demanded more than half of his assets only to realize that the footballer literally owns nothing under his name.

The Paris Saint-Germain defender left his wife, Hiba Abouk, with nothing and no alimony following her divorce application due to allegations of infidelity.

Here’s what happened

Nairametrics gathered that Abouk had approached the court seeking to dissolve their marriage and demanded half of Hakimi’s property in the divorce settlement. However, it was revealed that he had no assets under his name. Instead, he had registered all his properties and assets under his mother, Sadia Mouth’s name, making him legally worth nothing on paper.

Abouk, who is 36 years old, took her 24-year-old husband to court, expecting to receive an equal share of his €70 million upon separation. But she was informed that all his assets belonged to his mother.

The news of Achraf Hakimi’s wife filing for divorce and seeking over half of his wealth, assets, and fortunes has generated amusing responses worldwide. Nevertheless, the court revealed that there were no recorded properties under Hakimi’s name.

Despite earning €1 million from PSG football club, Hakimi claimed to have transferred all his assets to his mother’s name. This decision by Hakimi to register his properties under his mother’s name has sparked mixed reactions worldwide.

What caused the divorce

Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi was under investigation after an allegation of rape was made against him, last month.

Achraf Hakimi’s wife, Hiba Abouk released a statement on Monday, March 27, via her official Instagram account, opening up on her divorce plans.

“After having taken the decision to legally separate and to stop living together whilst awaiting the divorce procedure, which you can imagine, on top of the pain brought about by the separation, as well as having to accept the sadness that a failed project, which I gave my body and soul, brings, I was supposed to face up to this disgraceful act? I needed time to come to terms with this shock.”

Here are some of the reactions on social media

Alexander said Hakimi should be recognized for his achievements by the Men’s Conference and awarded an Honorary Doctorate. Additionally, a grand football pitch should be built in his honor and made a priority at the next conference.

Men's conference should commend this man for a Honorary Doctorate. Meanwhile, construction of a grand football pitch in honour of this hero should be on top of the agenda in the next conference! — Alexander (@AlesandroJR) April 14, 2023

Agu Ofodile said no matter how much we argue, disagree or even block our mothers for our own well-being, they will always have a significant impact on our major life decisions. We will always remain mummy’s boys for life.

Mummy boy for life. We may argue disagree sometimes even block them for sanity sake, and unblock them afterwards. But when it comes to making life decisions, mummy’s boy for life. — Agu Ofodile (@agvofodile) April 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Nabadda said marriage is going to lose value if a woman can spend years in marriage and leave without any additional value.

Marriage is going to loose value if a woman can spend years in marriage and leave without any additional value. — Nabadda Sumayiya (@NabaddaSumayiy1) April 14, 2023

Alinur Mohamed said development reinforces the belief that a rich man’s wife can be his greatest adversary. He added that the takeaway lesson is that as a man, your mother is the only person who will always remain loyal and never betray you.

Achraf Hakimi's wife wanted a divorce so as to rake all his wealth but found out he is broke. Always remember the greatest enemy of a rich man is his wife. The key lesson is Your mother is the only person who will never betray you as a man. — Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) April 14, 2023