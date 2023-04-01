Chidinma Lawanson is one woman with a wealth of experience and is deeply passionate about making technology and financing accessible for young people and women in Nigeria.

Her commitment to the creative and digital sectors for young people to be trained to work smarter and produce better results cannot be overlooked.

Chidinma has in her kitty more than 24 years of experience spanning the commercial banking and development finance sector, with a clear and deep commitment to promoting financial inclusion and tackling youth unemployment in Nigeria and across sub-Saharan Africa.

She is presently the country head for Mastercard Foundation, where she implements the Young Africa Works strategy of the Foundation to enable 30 million young people, particularly women, to secure dignified and fulfilling employment by the year 2030.

She also consults long-term for the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Development Pathways U.K and Oxfam.

Academic background

She obtained a B.Sc. in Chemistry from the University of Calabar, and a PG Diploma in Computer Science from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife.

She later moved to the United States, where she bagged a PG Diploma in Entrepreneurial Management from Boston University, Massachusetts, USA.

In 2008, Chidinma was one of two Nigerians selected for the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program, sponsored by the US State Department.

Chidinma has 21 years of strategy and implementation experience with Diamond Bank Plc, Nigeria, where she held leadership roles for strategic planning and business development, organisational strength and capacity building, and MSME products and reputation management.

She left the bank as a Deputy General Manager.

Expectedly, she is part of professional organisations such as the CIBN, where she happens to be a Senior Honorary Member and a member of the Institute of Directors (IoD) of Nigeria.

She is also on the Board of Global Accelerex, BizNurture Financial Services Ltd. and an advisory board member Member of the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of the Pan Atlantic University.

A passionate development finance expert

As a consultant, CEO of EFInA (Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access), and senior banker, she is focused on MSME banking, agri-finance for smallholder farmers, retail and mass market and other services and products for low-income groups.

Most recently, Chidinma consulted the International Finance Corporation, World Bank Group; the African Development Bank (AfDB), Cote D’Ivoire; Development Pathways Limited (UK); and Oxfam Enterprise Development Centre’s SME Development Program.

In addition, she was the CEO of Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access (EFInA) between 2016 & 2017. EFInA is funded by the UK Government’s DFID and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and is focused on financial inclusion.

As a Development finance expert, here is what she has to say,

“SMEs need to keep upskilling themselves. There are many webinars that are around to make them start thinking of how to look differently into their businesses….that is why we partner with the Enterprise Development Center to upskill SMEs”.

“They need access to capital, and we are encouraging financial institutions to keep lending to the micro, small and medium enterprises. Business owners need to look at their human resources and critically upgrade them…”

A thought leader and public speaker

As a thought leader and public speaker, Chidinma has appeared at both international and local conferences such as the Global Trade Review (South Africa, West Africa, Nigeria, 2019), a roundtable with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, “Going for Growth” (2019); and several discussions on CNBC Africa TV on topics related to MSMEs and financial inclusion.

Commitment to the Nigerian Digital and Creative Sector

She believes that startups in Nigeria work hard to raise funds and scale their products and offerings to a wider audience in the country and beyond, however, the space is still very much in need of development.

Therefore, under her leadership as the Nigerian Country Head of the MasterCard Foundation, the foundation increased the amount it committed to Young Africa Works in Nigeria to $500 million in 2020.

The focus of the program was to improve the ways that youths work in the Agriculture, Digital and Creative sectors.

She also enabled the foundation to partner with relevant organisations in the country to achieve its goal of using training and education, access to financing, and a gainful source of income to ensure young people have the tools and skills.

She understands that as the youths become more equipped, they will increasingly have more to offer startups and established companies in the country.