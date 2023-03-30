Key highlights

The Federal government has charged the First bank of Nigeria Limited alongside its MD, a branch manager and two lawyers

They are being accused of Forgery and criminal breach of trust.

Following the absence of defendants in court, The matter was adjourned for May 8 for arraignment.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has instituted a suit against a commercial bank in Nigeria and its Managing Director over alleged Forgery and criminal breach of trust.

The bank, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, and its managing director were accused of conspiring to forge a tripartite legal mortgage without the consent of the proprietor of Whiteplain British School, Mr. Francis Chukwumah Nwufor, with the intent to commit fraud.

The matter is before Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Apo division in Abuja.

The case: Charged alongside the bank and its MD, In the charge sheet marked: CR/266/2023 are Muftau Ande and Dibiaezue Chuks, who are both lawyers and Utako Branch Manager of First Bank, Abuja.

The suit was filled by Dr Christian Erhaboh, a deputy director from the Federal Ministry of Justice,

They were charged with forgery and criminal conspiracy which is contrary to sections 96 and 363 of the Penal Code.

According to the prosecution, the defendants committed a criminal breach of trust contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code liable to be punished under Section 312 of the same law.

They are being accused of forging a tripartite legal mortgage in 2016 without the consent of the proprietor of Whiteplain British School, Mr. Francis Chukwumah Nwufor, with the intent to commit fraud.

The defendants who were absent in court on Wednesday were also accused of dishonestly dispossessing Nwufor of his property while being entrusted with the tripartite legal mortgage.

When the matter was called up in court, Ndidi Ezinwa-Ukoha, the prosecution counsel, told the court that the defendants have not been served with the charge.

Consequently, The presiding Judge, Justice Onwuegbuzie adjourned till May 8 for the arraignment of the defendants.

The defendants will be arraigned on a three-count charge of forgery and criminal breach of trust.