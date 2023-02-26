The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has attributed the challenges being faced by the commission’s Result Viewing Portal (IReV) to technical hitches related to the scaling up of the platform.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, on Sunday, where he admitted that the commission is aware of issues with IReV, which has been relatively slow and unsteady.

Okoye, who assured that the challenges are not due to any intrusion or sabotage of their system as the IReV platform remains well secured, however, noted that their technical team is working assiduously to solve all outstanding problems.

This is a developing story…