The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) announced on Friday that it has seized a stash of cash amounting to N32.4 million in Lagos.

The recovery was made by operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Commission.

While details of the people involved were not released, the Commission said it has arrested one suspect in connection to the discovered cash. The suspect has been taken into custody for further questioning.

This development is coming a few hours before the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Successful operation: Announcing the cash seizure via its Twitter handle, the anti-graft agency said:

“ The massive operation by the EFCC to deter vote trading and other financial malfeasance ahead of tomorrow’s presidential and national assembly elections may have begun paying dividends with the interception in Lagos of the sum of N32,400,000 (Thirty-two Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira) allegedly suspected to be used for vote buying in Lagos.

“ The Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa has implored all personnel of the Commission deployed for election monitoring duties to show courage and not give room for unscrupulous persons to undermine the integrity of the elections through financial inducement. ”

The agency further disclosed that its tactical teams are currently on ground in all the states of the federation and the FCT to monitor the election activities. It added that telephone hotlines have already been circulated through social media for members of the public to share information regarding financial malpractices with agents of the Commission.

“ Members of the public are encouraged to report anyone trying to buy or sell votes by making use of the EFCC financial crimes reporting App, Eagle Eye, which is available for download on the Google Play or Apple store.”

In case you missed it: Earlier today, the Nigeria Police Force, Rivers State Command confirmed the arrest of a member of the House of Representatives, Chinyere Igwe, with $500,000 in Port Harcourt. Igwe, who serves Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2, is also a campaigner for Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.