There are reports that prominent Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, was on Thursday arrested in Finland by the Finnish authorities.

According to reports from a Finland News outlet, HS, the police escorted the separatist agitator out of his apartment in Lahti, with his arrest coming barely 48 hours to the commencement of the 2023 general election in Nigeria.

Ekpa and his faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had in recent times spoken against the unity of Nigeria, insisting that there would be no election in the South Eastern part of the country and saying that the Republic of Biafra must be achieved.

Ekpa and his group have been accused of being responsible for most of the violent activities and murders in the South Eastern part of the country recently.

The platform claimed that they had gone to Ekpa’s residence for an interview but to their surprise, the Finland police, KRP, answered when the HS team rang the separatist bell.

The HS said the KRP prevented their team from entering Ekpa’s apartment and said that the interview would be moved “to the future”.

This is a developing story…