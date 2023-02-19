In Nigeria, the predominant sources of energy are fossil fuels, which are non-renewable and available only in limited quantities. Unlike renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, fossil fuels cannot be easily replenished or made readily available. As a result of how these fuels are generated, they are commonly referred to as “non-clean” sources of energy.

Renewable energy, on the other hand, is the energy that is generated from renewable natural resources such as wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and biomass. The source of renewable energy is natural, inexhaustible, and can be easily replenished.

At the moment, the use of renewable energy in Nigeria is gradually improving and being accepted, especially among individuals and businesses who use it to power their homes, offices, businesses, etc. One of the most used sources of renewable energy in the country is Solar.

As Nigeria’s population continues to grow and the country experiences improved industrialization, its energy requirements have also increased. Energy is now used across almost all sectors of the economy, making its demand even higher. However, the current sources of energy are unable to meet these demands, which has led to an energy deficit in the country.

Renewable energy sources present a potential solution to the energy challenges facing the country. By expanding the access and utilization of renewable energy sources, Nigeria could benefit in numerous ways. For instance, it could reduce its dependence on traditional sources of energy, which are often unreliable, and mitigate the negative impact of climate change resulting from the use of fossil fuels.

Additionally, renewable energy could help to improve energy security in the country and provide more job opportunities in the renewable energy sector.

Discussed below are some of the specific ways renewable energy will be beneficial to Nigeria.

Climate Change: For years, one of the topical issues discussed at forums and gatherings of World leaders is climate change and global warming. At the concluded COP 26 in Glasgow, it was unanimously agreed that there’s a need to move towards cleaner energy. According to a report, sub-Saharan Africa only accounts for 1 per cent of carbon emissions in the world, yet Nigeria should not shy away from climate change.

Nigeria’s major cities, especially Lagos are becoming densely populated and this has no doubt an impact on the environment as people have to go for an alternative source of energy. Cities like Port Harcourt have had environmental issues from soot causing health challenges for residents and citizens. Renewable energy will help Nigeria’s bid for a better climate as zero emissions will be released into the air while energy is generated.

Electricity: Over the years, Nigeria has failed to meet the electricity demands of its residents and citizens, thereby causing untold hardship. One consistent feature of the electricity sector is a power grid failure. According to a report, 92 million Nigerians lack access to electricity and only about 44% of the population have access to electricity. At that, those who have access do not have 24-hour access like their counterparts across the continent. In different parts of the country, sunshine is abundant, and wind, which is one of the sources of renewable energy.

Renewable energy will help the country in increasing its electricity access, as those in rural areas who are off the grid can rely on this, and this can also help reduce the dependence on electricity from the grid. According to a report, nearly 60 per cent of Nigeria’s energy demand can be from renewable energy by 2050.

Poverty reduction: Most businesses in the country have been either forced to close or increase costs due to the rising cost of energy needed to keep the business running. 40% of Nigerian households own generators, and the rising cost of petrol and diesel in the last year has increased by over 100 per cent or more in the last year.

According to the World Bank, the epileptic power supply in the country comes with an annual economic source of $26.2 billion. Renewable sources of energy will give SMEs more leverage to get the energy to run businesses. They will also cut off the extra added cost of energy from fueling generators and having to pay for ‘Crazy bills’ from the electricity they get rarely.

Economic growth: The job opportunities available with full adoption or a higher rate of renewable energy use are much more compared to fossil fuel. Renewable energy has a higher job opportunity in the chain from installation, maintenance, repairs, and among others.

The government can leverage this to train unemployed youth in these areas, thereby creating job opportunities for youths. In the long run, renewable energy such as solar panels comes at little or no additional cost compared to non-renewable sources which are often associated with corruption. With more jobs created, the government can also depend on taxes paid by business owners, and individuals with jobs as a source of revenue.

The Nigerian government in the last few years have embraced the adoption of renewable energy, through the Feed-in-Tariff and other policies to stimulate energy access. This should be a wake-up call you the government, private companies, and individuals regarding the enormous benefits of renewable energy.