The Presidency has inaugurated a 22-man Presidential Transition Council ahead of the May 2023 handover to the incoming government.

This was disclosed by Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who will chair the committee.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, and the Federal Ministry of Justice as members.

The SGF added that other members include, Permanent Secretaries from the Ministries and offices responsible for defence, interior, budget and national planning, foreign affairs, information and culture, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

The rest are the Permanent Secretaries, Cabinet Affairs, General Service Affairs, Economic and Political Affairs, Office of the SGF, State House, National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Staff, Inspector-General of Police, Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Director General, State Security Services, Clerk of the National Assembly, Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and two representatives who are to be nominated by the President-elect after the general elections.

The transition: Mustapha noted that the transition handover is in line with the President’s plan to ensure a fair and credible electoral process and handover of power to the next president of Nigeria, through the Executive Order No. 14 of 2023.

“Today marks another historic moment for our administration, as we yet again demonstrate our commitment to strengthening key governance institutions that support our democratic process.

“It is with great delight and honour therefore, that I am carrying out the onerous task of inaugurating the Presidential Transition Council, on behalf of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He urged the council’s responsibility includes facilitating and managing the 2023 Presidential Transition Programme, facilitating the handing over process by the current president to the president-elect, also organizing the security of the president-elect and the vice president-elect, including coordinating security briefings on the nation’s security matters post-elections among others.

The president signed Executive Order No. 14, 2023, on the management and facilitation of the transition, the Transition Council will be inaugurated by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 12 noon at the Conference Hall of the SGF.