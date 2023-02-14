Search trends by Google have shown that Nigerians are more interested in dating applications than citizens of any other country in the world.

Since 2004, the country has been ranking number one worldwide in the search trends for the keywords ‘online dating applications’.

Nigeria was followed by Ghana which came second globally. Meanwhile, the Philippines came third, followed by Jamaica and Kenya in the 4th and 5th positions, respectively.

Search for love: Google’s latest data also shows Nigeria is currently the top country searching for love in 2023. Against the backdrop of Valentine’s Day is celebrated globally today, Google said the search for “the origin of valentine” has also increased by 200% in the past week.

The data also shows that searches for “valentine messages for boyfriend” have risen by 300% in the past week, and “valentine hair style” has surged by 250% over the same period.

Google further disclosed that the “best dating app in the world” also spiked by 250%, while “the origin of valentine” rose by 200%. “Valentine’s gift ideas for him in Nigeria” and “best valentine’s gift for girlfriend” both spiked by 120% in the past week.

In addition to searching for Valentine’s Day ideas, Nigerians are also searching for answers to questions related to the Day.

Commenting on the search trends, Communications and Public Relations Manager, Google, West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, said:

“At Google, our goal is to provide the information people are looking for in the moments that matter to them. These trends showcase the crucial role search plays in helping Nigerians find answers to their most pressing questions, especially during special occasions like Valentine’s Day. It underscores the importance of search in these exciting moments.”

Google Trends is a publicly available tool that displays relative search volume across geographies, time periods, and queries that people want to know about.