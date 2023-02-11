Sola Adesakin has always been passionate about helping people understand the “make-manage-multiply money” message. That’s why she now specialises in helping people across Nigeria and elsewhere to maximize their resources, achieve their crucial financial milestones and build true wealth through financial planning.

Sola Adesakin may be described as one of the most respected finance coaches in Nigeria. In the course of her career, she has helped many men and women bounce back from financial stress and debt to wealth.

She is an author, a trained coach and a mentor. In 2020, she was recognized as one of Nigeria's 100 most inspiring women 2020 and has won many awards in recognition of her job in the Finance and Business Industry.

She continues to leverage global alliances and partnerships to demystify and amplify the money message around the world.

Sola Adesakin’s educational background: Sola started her educational exploits with an HND from the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro in the year 2000 and got a BSc degree from Oxford Brookes University (United Kingdom) in the year 2006.

She holds an MBA from the Edinburgh Business School in Scotland, also an Associate Member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada. (CGA CPA). In addition, she is a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), and a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Accountants of the United Kingdom (ACCA).

Sola is also a recipient of the Women X Scholarship; An Initiative of the World Bank and Pan Atlantic University for Female Entrepreneurs.

Helping people to realize their financial goals: She founded Smart Stewards Financial Advisory Limited in 2018. Through her organization, Sola has helped many people (young and old as well as businesses in over 30 countries) to bounce back from financial stress.

Her tech-enabled Financial Literacy Organization currently provides financial literacy courses, content, consulting and coaching to people and organizations in over 30 countries.

They also have an investment Club and a financial literacy Academy among others. She has published eight books to teach financial literacy to people at different levels and in all age brackets.

The inspiration behind her vision: According to Sola, being a Chartered Accountant did not amount to good personal finance management for her as she probably fared worse than people who had little or no theoretical knowledge of Finances. Sharing how it all began Sola said:

“My personal experience with money was a major factor in deciding to teach financial literacy to others. I am quite aware that our formal education system does not equip one with what it takes to manage and multiply money.

” My Finances were always out of shape; I was regularly in debt, My salary would not last beyond 3 days after receiving it, I was a spendthrift, I would draw down on my savings less than a week of keeping the money aside and I felt helpless!”

Adesakin explained further that while this battle lasted, she stumbled on a book that simplified money management. This however gave her a new perspective on money.

“I began to take my finances more seriously. I embraced financial literacy, discipline, and budgeting with all carefulness. And for the first time since I began earning, I was able to save in seven digits as well as earn seven-digit in returns on my investments,” she stated.

The financial literacy coach noted that it takes personal responsibility to break out of the streak of lack and come to terms with this early in life.

From then onward, she cleaned up her finances. Equipped with the necessary knowledge and appropriate certifications, she embarked on that rewarding journey of helping and teaching people about managing their finances.

She is the author of 8 published books and several published articles. She has been featured in many local and global articles.

Adesakin is a recipient of the Women X Scholarship, an initiative of the World Bank and Pan Atlantic University for Female Entrepreneurs.

She has been recognised by The Guardian Nigeria News as one of Nigeria’s 100 Most Inspiring Women for the year 2020.

Adesakin has been recognised as one of the 100 Power Women of 2021 by the Power Woman Network.

As of August 2021, Adesakin is currently a participant at the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, a US Government Initiative.

Adesakin was listed in the Phenomity 40 List of 2021 released on International Women’s Day.

