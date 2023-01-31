The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has finally made his appearance in the House of Representatives after several invitations.

Emefiele is currently before the House ad-hoc committee on the currency redesign and the naira swap policy, which is chaired by the majority leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa.

According to reports, The CBN Governor is making the appearance in the company of some top officials of the apex bank, including Kingsley Obiora, deputy governor, of the economic policy directorate.

CBN Governor had ignored previous invitations

Emefiele had ignored previous invitations from the lawmakers, an action that did not go down well with most of them.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila had a few days ago, declared his intention to issue a warrant of arrest on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and some bank directors if they collectively refuse to honour the invitation of the green chamber over the scarcity of 3 newly redesigned naira notes.

Gbajabiamila said instead of the House adjourning plenary till February 28 for the elections as planned, the lawmakers would reconvene on Tuesday to take an action against Emefiele and other bank chiefs who fail to show up.

The Speaker said the bank chiefs, by shunning the invitation of the House, insulted the authority and prerogatives of the people’s parliament, an action he noted is unacceptable.

This is a developing story…