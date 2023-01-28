Dr Adereni Abiodun is the founder of HelpMum, a tech startup focused mainly on providing safe birth kits and immunisation tracking for mothers in rural and semi-urban areas.

He studied Veterinary medicine at the University of Ibadan and is passionate about reducing the rate of maternal and infant mortality in Africa caused by the gap in healthcare infrastructure and qualified medical personnel.

In this interview with Nairametrics, he speaks on how he was able to raise funds through grants for the HelpMum.

Enjoy the conversation.

NAIRAMETRICS: How did the vision for HelpMum come about?

Dr Adereni Abiodun: I was at the University of Ibadan studying Veterinary Science. It was during my studies that I came across a subject where I learnt that the unborn babies of pregnant mothers could develop a congenital infection if they are near an infected animal.

I also noticed that the people in the urban areas are unaware of this and talk less of those in the rural areas. So when I and some friends went to the rural areas to provide sensitisation and free medical services, we noticed their problems were in-depth.

As expected, those in rural areas do not have proper health care, healthcare personnel, or access to healthcare services. This leaves them to give birth to their babies in the homes of traditional birth using unsanitary methods.

After a few healthcare outreaches, it had to be structured as a social enterprise to empower people, make an impact and yet be profitable. This is what led to the creation of the HelpMum clean birth kit.

The kit has essential medical tools and sanitary products, which allows mothers to have a safe birth without a hospital, health centres, community health workers or trained medical personnel in a community.

NAIRAMETRICS: Besides providing safe birth kits, HelpMum also has other products that spin off the original idea. Can you briefly talk about how that came about?

Dr Adereni Abiodun: We also noticed that even if mothers have a safe birth and they don’t take their babies for immunisation, the child is likely to come down with whooping cough and other diseases. So in a bid to sensitise mothers on the importance of taking their babies for vaccination, our team came up with a platform that tells community health workers to register anybody who gives birth in their community to be registered through our vaccination tracker. The tracker was built to educate them on why and when children should be immunised, and this has prevented a lot of child mortality.

Another idea came up, which is the e-learning platform which trains community health workers, which can be done via the internet or Bluetooth transfers. Over 3000 community health workers have been trained in over 6-7 states.

We also came up with the HelpMum research, which is the innovation hub for maternal health care in Africa, as a lot of data has been collected which can be used to design innovations. Another product is Adviser, developed in conjunction with Google, which provides information to mothers. It will also be useful by healthcare agencies around the world for pandemic preparedness

NAIRAMETRICS: You have raised a lot of money over the years for HelpMum. How were you able to achieve that?

Dr Adereni Abiodun: So far, we have raised close to a million dollars in total. The first funding was at a competition in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2017 for healthcare innovators across Africa. Among 15 innovations, our team won $5000 among three winners. Then the same month, we won $5000 from Tony Elumelu Foundation.

In 2018, Google came with the Google Impact Challenge, and the prize was $250,000 for four social enterprises and $125,000 for 8 social enterprises. We applied and got to the final stage of the pitch and were one of the prize money winners. We won another award from the United Nations in 2018.

In 2020, Facebook came up with the Facebook Community Accelerator Program 2020, where our team won $30,000. An additional $25,000 was won in 2021 by Facebook, making it a total of $55,000. Not stopping there, in 2022, we got $250,000 from a global philanthropic organisation from Boston USA –Patrick JMC Foundation.

Nairametrics: What stood your business idea out and impressed these donors?

Dr Adereni Abiodun: We have been successful in raising funds from various platforms, and this could be because we are saving the lives of mothers and children, which is very crucial in any community.

Upon receiving any grant, we take absolute responsibility for ensuring that audited statements and impact reports are out in place. This was done to ensure that any new partner coming on board can view the track record. A YouTube channel was also put in place to showcase the impact of help. This has been very useful in attracting more funding.

Before getting the grant from Google, we displayed absolute honesty and confidence in our work which we always projected with clear evidence.

Nairametrics: Where do you see HelpMum in the future?

Dr Adereni Abiodun: For us, we hope the grant money will be used to scale the reach of the products through the community network and expand the use of the vaccination tracker to urban women and community health centres. We believe that to keep the business running, innovation, constant improvement and relevant product creation are needed. For example, to create more visibility of the products, a podcast channel is currently in the works asides from the already existing Youtube channel.

There are also plans for the e-learning content of the app to be scaled to include more Ibo and Hausa languages asides from Yoruba so that more community health workers in those regions will be enabled to use it and save lives. What is most essential is building a sustainable business with social impact.