The UK’s financial watchdog, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has fined the British subsidiary of Nigeria’s Guaranty Trust Bank £7.6 million.

In a statement seen by Nairametrics, the FCA said the fine was imposed due to observed failures in GTBank’s anti-money laundering systems and controls relating to events that took place between October 2014 and July 2019.

The statement added that the bank failed to undertake adequate customer risk assessments during the period, including failure to assess or document the money laundering risks posed by its customers.

Last December, The FCA also fined Santander UK Plc (Santander) £107,793,300 after it found serious and persistent gaps in its anti-money laundering (AML) controls, affecting its Business Banking customers between December 31, 2012, and October 18, 2017,

The weaknesses: The FFA further noted were repeatedly highlighted to GTBank by internal and external sources, including the FCA. Despite this, the bank allegedly failed to take appropriate action to fix them.

“GT Bank’s conduct is particularly egregious as this is not the first time that the bank has faced enforcement action in relation to its AML controls,” It added.

Nairametrics understands that GTBank has not disputed the findings and agreed to settle. Hence, the UK regulator said the bank is eligible for a 30% discount on the fine, down from the original £10.96 million fine that was imposed.

GTB responds: Meanwhile, Gbenga Alade, the Managing Director of GTBank UK said that the bank takes its anti-money laundering obligations extremely seriously. It noted the FCA’s findings with sincere regret whilst adding that the FCA found no instances of suspected money laundering.

“We would like to assure all our stakeholders and the general public that necessary steps have been taken to address and resolve the identified gaps,” the MD noted.