President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the names of Aishah Ahmed and Edward Adamu to serve as deputy directors for a second term at the Central Bank of Nigeria. This was disclosed in a statement by the Presidency on Tuesday afternoon. President Muhammadu Buhari would be leaving his office as president next year.

“The president asked the Senate to confirm the nominees to serve for a 2nd and final term at the apex bank” he noted.

The nominees: Aishah Ahmad was appointed deputy governor at the CBN on 23rd March 2018. As deputy governor in charge of Financial System Stability, she is responsible for leading the effort to promote a sound financial system in Nigeria, one of the principal objects of the Bank as specified within the CBN Act.

Prior to her appointment at the CBN, Aishah was executive director, Retail Banking at Diamond Bank Plc, with over 22 years of experience as a corporate executive and finance expert.

Her banking and investment career spans several financial institutions including NAL Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, and Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc (a member of Standard Bank Group, SA) amongst others.

Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu was first appointed deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria on 23rd March 2018. He graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1981 where he obtained a Bachelor of Science (BSc.) Honors degree in Quantity Surveying with Second Class Upper Division.

He began his career in the Unified Public Service (UPS) in 1983 with the Bauchi State Civil Service. He spent thirty-five (35) years in the UPS, twenty-five (25) of which was spent in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

