In West Africa where heart disease is the most common birth defect affecting one in 100 persons, OILSERV and the Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation in partnership with the VOOM Foundation, USA through the Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital – A multimillion Dollar investment that Specializes in Critical care Management and Automated surgery procedures, created and delivered sustainable surgical care delivery to improve the health of teeming populace across Nigeria.

Earlier in May 2022, the Foundation held its first medical fair for the year where eight open heart surgeries were performed at no cost to the patients and their guardians until the patients were discharged. The latest medical fair and second for the year, which lasted for two weeks commenced on Monday, October 31, 2022 and ended on Friday, November 11, 2022. 45 medical doctors came in from the USA and Sweden to carry out open heart surgeries for adults and children.

It is worthy to note that Nigeria performs 50 open heart surgeries in a year but the Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital performed 24 open heart surgeries on 23 patients worth over N180M in just 10 days, 12 cardiac cathetharizations, I pacemaker insertion, 348 general practice cases (with focus on Diabetes, Arthritis and Hypertension) at no cost to the beneficiaries. 2 Federal Ministry of Health Observers were on ground for 4 days and Representatives of the Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN) and the Nigerian Society of Paediatric Cardiology (NISOPAC) visited as observers.

Having one hospital perform 24 open heart surgeries in 10 days is a significant feat that has never been recorded in the history of Nigeria and Africa at large.

Speaking with the press, The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Oilserv Group and Founder of the Foundation; Engr. Dr. Emeka Okwuosa said

‘’We believe in the power of humanity to solve any challenge. Oilserv and the foundation’s contribution to families, communities in Anambra and Nigeria at large aligns with our deeply rooted commitment to impacting lives positively and to support the Federal Government of Nigeria. Through our continuous open-heart missions, we look forward to making strong and lasting inroads into reducing the heart disease burden by 35% of the world’s most affected population through affordable cardiology delivery and research actions in Africa’’.

The Foundation’s poverty alleviation programme which also comes through capacity building, provision of basic amenities such as roads and water, and award of scholarship to the people, had improved the standard of living of people in Oraifite, neighbouring communities and Nigeria at large.

