Bua Cement Plc released its 2022 Q3 results Friday, November 4, 2022, reporting a pre-tax profit of N31.881 billion representing a 61% increase from the N19.821 billion reported same period in 2021.

Revenue

2022 Q3: N120.5 billion

2021 Q3: N86.5 billion

Change: +39.31%

News continues after this ad

Gross Profit

2022 Q3: N41.1 billion

News continues after this ad

2021 Q3: N26.6 billion

Change: +54.51%

Operating profit

2022 Q3: N33.7 billion

2021 Q3: N21.8 billion

Change: +55.59%

Finance charges

2022 Q3: N2.251 billion

2021 Q3: N2.334 billion

Change: -3.56%

Pre-tax profit

2022 Q3: N31.9billion

2021 Q3: N19.8 billion

Change: +61.1%

Net Profit after tax

2022 Q3: N30.05 billion

2021 Q3: N18.19 billion

Change: +65.2%

Cash in hand

2022 Q3: N41.4 billion

2021 Q3: N30.3 billion

Change: +36.63%

Bottom line: The growth in pre-tax profits was a result of the growth in revenue from both the sugar and flour divisions of the company, driven majorly by price adjustments and export sales as the volume sold declined. While the volume sold declined due to a decline in production, the decline in production was attributable to energy disruptions within the period.