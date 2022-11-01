Conoil Plc says it made N90,294,830 in revenue from the sale of petroleum products between January and September 2022. However, the company made N100,979,940 in revenue for the highlighted period in 2021. This is according to the company’s unaudited financial statements for Q3/2022. All petroleum product sales were made within Nigeria.

September 2022

The financial statement also shows that Conoil Plc made N81,961,175 in revenue from white product sales between January and September 2022. For the same period, Conoil Plc made N8,333,654 from the sale of lubricants. Figures from the sale of white products and lubricants amount to N90,294,830 in revenue for the year ended, September 2022.

The cost of white products sales for the highlighted period was N72,488,514, and the cost of lubricants sales was N7,362,422, leaving a total of N79,850,936.

The gross profit for the sale of white products was N9,472,661. The gross profit for the sale of lubricants was N971,232, leaving a total of N10,443,893.

White products refer to premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, diesel, kerosene, and jet fuel.

News continues after this ad

September 2021

Meanwhile, for the 9 months ending September 2021, Conoil Plc reported N94,274,545 in revenue for white product sales. For the same period, the company made N6,705,395 in revenue from the sale of lubricants. Figures from the sale of white products and lubricants amount to N100,979,940.