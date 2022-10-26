2022 3rd quarter results: It’s another earning season for the third quarter of the calendar year. Check this page for a summary of the results of some of the largest and most significant companies in Nigeria.

October 26th, 2022

Cadbury Nigeria reports 86% growth in third-quarter profit to N2.816 billion

Cadbury Nigeria Plc has announced its unaudited financial statements for the period ended September 30th, 2022, reporting a profit of N2.816 billion, an 86% increase year on year compared to N1.513 billion in Q3 2021.

The result is on the back of an inflationary year, where businesses and their consumers have had to deal with the rising cost of goods and services.

Cadbury reported a profit before tax of N4.023 billion in 2022 as against N2.161 billion posted in 2021, representing a growth of 86%.

The unaudited results, which were released to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) at the financial year-end indicated that revenue increased 41.57% to N42.540 billion, compared to the prior period of 2021 which stood at N30.047 billion.

A cursory view of the results showed that the company’s revenue was driven by a significant rise in revenue from its two major product lines. Both segments delivered revenue of N41.541 billion in the nine months period compared to N28.859 billion in the same period last year.

Further checks showed that both segments contributed 97.65% of the total revenue of N42.540 billion recorded by the company during the quarter under review.

The company’s cost of sales grew by 39.89% from N24.22 billion in 2021 to N34.164 billion in 2022.

October 25, 2022

GTCO ride on strong third quarter to post N66 billion pre-tax profits

Guaranty Trust Holding Plc has released its unaudited consolidated and separate financial statements for the third quarter period that ended September 30, 2022.

News continues after this ad

The report shows that the bank grew its third-quarter pre-tax profit to N66.4 billion up by 12.93% when compared to the corresponding quarter of 2021 where it posted N58.8 billion.

The company’s profits were boosted by strong revenue growth during the quarter which saw the bank grow net interest income from N55.8 billion to N66.8 billion.

Income from commissions and fees also rose from N14.9 billion to N18.8 billion during the quarter.

GTB earnings per share for the quarter rose from N1.78 per share to N1.88 per share.

AIICO rides on higher premium to report N1.3 billion profit in 3rd quarter

AIICO Insurance Plc reported a net premium income of N18.3 billion representing a 32.7% increase when compared to the N13.79 billion reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net claims during the quarter rose from N9.2 billion to N11.1 billion during the quarter.

Underwriting expenses N13.9 billion (2021 Q3: N16.5 billion)

Pre-tax profits N1.3 billion compared to N880.7 million losses

YTD earnings per share of 17 kobo is higher than 9 kobo reported a year earlier.

October 24th

UBA posts all round earnings growth in the third quarter of 2022

United Bank for Africa reported a net interest income of N105 billion representing a 29% increase when compared to the N81.1 billion reported same period last year.

News continues after this ad

Income from commission and fees rose to N22.3 billion from N22.1 billion same period last year.

Trading and forex income – N29.2 billion (2021 Q1: N18.2 billion)

Operating expenses – N100.7 billion (2021 Q1: N73.1 billion)

Pre-tax profits – N52.7 billion vs N47.1 billion

EPS – N1.29 vs N1.25

October 14th

Geregu Power Plant reports a pre-tax profit of N795 million

Nigeria’s largest power-generating company reported a revenue of N5.2 billion in the third quarter of 2022 compared to N13.3 billion same quarter in 2021.

Operating profit N1.4 billion compared to N1.7 billion operating loss for the corresponding period in 2021.

Pre-tax profits for the year were N795.5 million compared to N506.6 million same period in 2021.

EPS 46 kobo vs 10 kobo

United Capital post N3.8 billion pre-tax profits in the third quarter

United Capital Plc reported gross earnings of N5.4 billion for the quarter compared to N4.4 billion reported in the same period last year.

Operating Expenses – N5.4 billion (2022 Q3: N1.1 billion loss)

Pre-tax profits – N3.8 billion (2022 Q3: N3.3 billion loss)

EPS +219 (-N188 loss)