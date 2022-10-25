2022 3rd quarter results: It’s another earning season for the third quarter of the calendar year. Check this page for a summary of the results of some of the largest and most significant companies in Nigeria.

October 25, 2022

GTCO ride on strong third quarter to post N66 billion pre-tax profits

Guaranty Trust Holding Plc has released its unaudited consolidated and separate financial statements for the third quarter period that ended September 30, 2022.

The report shows that the bank grew its third-quarter pre-tax profit to N66.4 billion up by 12.93% when compared to the corresponding quarter of 2021 where it posted N58.8 billion.

The company’s profits were boosted by strong revenue growth during the quarter which saw the bank grow net interest income from N55.8 billion to N66.8 billion.

Income from commissions and fees also rose from N14.9 billion to N18.8 billion during the quarter.

GTB earnings per share for the quarter rose from N1.78 per share to N1.88 per share.

AIICO rides on higher premium to report N1.3 billion profit in 3rd quarter

AIICO Insurance Plc reported a net premium income of N18.3 billion representing a 32.7% increase when compared to the N13.79 billion reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net claims during the quarter rose from N9.2 billion to N11.1 billion during the quarter.

Underwriting expenses N13.9 billion (2021 Q3: N16.5 billion)

Pre-tax profits N1.3 billion compared to N880.7 million losses

YTD earnings per share of 17 kobo is higher than 9 kobo reported a year earlier.

October 24th

UBA posts all round earnings growth in the third quarter of 2022

United Bank for Africa reported a net interest income of N105 billion representing a 29% increase when compared to the N81.1 billion reported same period last year.

Income from commission and fees rose to N22.3 billion from N22.1 billion same period last year.

Trading and forex income – N29.2 billion (2021 Q1: N18.2 billion)

Operating expenses – N100.7 billion (2021 Q1: N73.1 billion)

Pre-tax profits – N52.7 billion vs N47.1 billion

EPS – N1.29 vs N1.25

October 14th

Geregu Power Plant reports a pre-tax profit of N795 million

Nigeria’s largest power-generating company reported a revenue of N5.2 billion in the third quarter of 2022 compared to N13.3 billion same quarter in 2021.

Operating profit N1.4 billion compared to N1.7 billion operating loss for the corresponding period in 2021.

Pre-tax profits for the year were N795.5 million compared to N506.6 million same period in 2021.

EPS 46 kobo vs 10 kobo

United Capital post N3.8 billion pre-tax profits in third quarter

United Capital Plc reported gross earnings of N5.4 billion for the quarter compared to N4.4 billion reported in the same period last year.

Operating Expenses – N5.4 billion (2022 Q3: N1.1 billion loss)

Pre-tax profits – N3.8 billion (2022 Q3: N3.3 billion loss)

EPS +219 (-N188 loss)

