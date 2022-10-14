The Herconomy Team held a Media Parley at their office in Ikoyi on Tuesday 11th October 2022 where they introduced a new way to bank for women- Herconomy.

Herconomy is Nigeria’s largest female-focused community, empowering women with the resources needed to succeed, save money and access opportunities. With a goal to financially empower 1 million women by 2025, Herconomy provides financial services, capacity-building, and other opportunities to a community of over 60,000+ members, as well as connecting women with professionals and business leaders with exclusive resources.

To commence the Parley, Rahmat Lasisi (Chief Technical Officer) narrated the company’s journey since the launch of AGS Tribe in 2019 and Herconomy’s inception in 2021. She says, “Our mission is to empower women in Nigeria and beyond to be financially independent, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of their ecosystem. This is in line with our vision to empower one million women by the year 2025.”

Herconomy Founder, Ife Durosinmi-Etti introduced the ‘Each Woman Bring One’ Campaign as Herconomy’s way of encouraging women to save as a community and access even more opportunities.

According to the 2021 Global Findex Report by World Bank, the percentage of women in Nigeria with financial accounts in any formal institution has increased from 24% to 35% over the last few years, the highest in 10 years. The ‘Each Woman Bring One’ campaign takes into account that though 35% is still very low, the main push for this increase has been technology. The reality is that when women do not have access to bank accounts, they have no financial footprint, they cannot access credit, and they cannot make real financial decisions about their health, career, children and life in general.

Herconomy Each Woman Bring One Video

To be a part of the ‘Each Woman Bring One’ campaign, as the name implies, all you have to do is encourage another woman to begin her saving journey on the Herconomy app by impacting her with your personal saving story.

Speaking further on the ‘Each Woman Bring One’ Campaign, Ife Durosinmi-Etti stated that it is Herconomy’s way of “further working to reduce the number of women who are excluded from financial services. We have set an ambitious target of reaching 50,000 women and having them become active savers on our platform by December 2022.”

Live demo of the Herconomy app by Opral Ogbuigwe (Associate Products Manager)

Through a live demo of the Herconomy application by Opral Ogbuigwe (Associate Product Manager), Herconomy’s products and services were summarised. These products and services include Vault, Float, Plans, Accountability Partners and Discounts; an array of products and services that can be assessed following an onboarding process in less than two minutes.

Additionally, Herconomy introduced its plans for World Savings Day 2022, which comes up on October 31st annually. This year, Herconomy will host a hybrid event featuring sessions by Ara Sadiq (Manager, Advisory Services – Africa Women World’s Banking), Ella Ezeadilieje (Founder, Veronica’s Daughter Empire), Rayo Ahenmokhai (Founder, LagosHouseWife), Jennifer Chinenye AKA Financial Jennifer (Founder, FinTribe), Rev. Funke Felix-Adejumo (President, Funke Felix-Adejumo Foundation), Dr Noimot Balogun (Project Lead, Linka.ng) and more notable women. More details will be disclosed in the weeks leading up to the event.

The Herconomy App is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple Store. Visit www.herconomy.com to learn more about Herconomy.

