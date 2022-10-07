The journey to strengthen the capacity of the African creative and entertainment space, Nigeria’s inclusive, to deliver content that will be beneficial to the unique needs of both corporate and individual viewers (irrespective of languages) is on course. This time around, MultiChoice Nigeria, owners of DStv Nigeria and Gotv Nigeria is leading the charge to champion the ‘New Africa Content’ by bringing sports and other entertainment contents closer to its teeming viewers.

Already, MultiChoice Nigeria, which is Nigeria’s pioneer pay TV service provider having launched the first digital satellite broadcasting service in 1993, is set to introduce several contents to further break language barriers and unify experience of culture, personalities, among its existing and potential viewers across West Africa.

Some of the contents are a bumper coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is available in 14 different local languages including Pidgin, Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa; a special Big Brother Naija +South Africa edition; new 260-episode local series ‘The Covenant’, and another 260-episode local series titled ‘Itura’, starting from October 3; the popular Africa Magic series, ‘Tinsel’, and ‘The Rishantes’, among others.

What MultiChoice Nigeria is saying about New Content

Speaking at the MultiChoice Media Showcase held in Lagos on September 15th, 2022, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe, boasted that the brand will ensure a bumper coverage of the 64 matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and a special Big Brother Naija +South Africa edition for its customers on DStv and GOtv.

He said, “MultiChoice is excited to bring every single fan, all the action in their language, along with local commentary. To add value to all our customers, we are making all 64 World Cup matches, available in 14 different local languages including Pidgin, Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa.

“The next Big Brother edition will have housemates from the two giants of Africa, Nigeria, and South Africa, together in one house. This is designed to be a unifying experience of culture, personalities, and entertainment, highlighting what we both have in common. The prizes promise to be as massive as the entire show itself – both in cash and other sponsored prizes.”

The Executive Head of Content, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, explained that MultiChoice has invested immensely on its content to grow its content offering for customers’ pleasure.

According to her, customers would be spoiled for choice in the coming months, as the company would be unveiling a chain of new programmes on its Africa Magic channels.

Highlighting some of the new content customers could look out for, Tejumola said popular comedy series, The Johnsons, would return for the new season which would be to honour the show’s late cast, Ada Ameh.

“Customers should look out for a new 260-episode local series ‘The Covenant’, and another 260-episode local series titled ‘Itura’, starting from October 3, 2022. The popular Africa Magic series, ‘Tinsel’, and ‘The Rishantes’, will also make a return in a few weeks.

“For the holidays, our holiday channel will go live in November and will be showing some global events and carnivals. The Calabar Carnival in Cross River State will be live on this channel. Also, Crime and Justice Lagos will premiere on Showmax later this year. Customers can also look out for our first local animation series coming soon.”

Also, Academy Director, West Africa, MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF), Atinuke Babatunde, explained that MultiChoice is developing local film industry across the continent in partnership with New York Film Academy.

She said, “We remain committed to igniting Africa’s TV and film industry and enriching lives by developing and inspiring local storytelling. We are not thinking of today, but the future. We are empowering future creative, not just in Nigeria, but West Africa. We are a shared value initiative. Everything we do at MTF is absolutely free. We are giving back to the society.

“At MTF Academy, we send out call to entries for registration in Nigeria and Ghana. At the beginning of the semester, we take twenty young people that we train for a year at zero cost. They don’t pay a dime. We accommodate them free of charge; pay them stipends. We give tools to work like laptops and data. It is one year of intense training. We have already graduated 40. In October, we are graduating another set.”

Babatunde added that the organization is building the people that will build the future, “We are building those that will tell the African stories. If we are not building them now, we might struggle. But we know the future is secure, because the alumni are well equipped. They do short movies, documentaries, drama series, feature movies, music videos. They are trained in every aspect of production and filmmaking. It is not just a classroom thing; we immerse them into practical trainings. The Koro movie was done by a student in the academy and nominated as one of the best shots in the current Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).”

For the Master Classes, she said there are no restrictions, adding, “We constantly do trainings, directing, editing, anything around filmmaking and movie production. There are also Pan Africa portals where applicants can register and relate with other creatives in Africa.”

Tejumola added that the organization is expanding into the West African region, adding, “We started in Nigeria, then we launched in Ghana last year and in one year, we have launched two channels. As Africa’s most loved storyteller, we have incredible packages for our viewers from Telenovela, reality shows, movies and more. We have amazing contents produced for Africans by Nigerians. Our longest running show Tinsel continues with new episodes with dramatic, rib racking and suspenseful scenes. Come Play Naija will also return in October. We are celebrating production companies and actors for their efforts.”

In all, both existing and potential subscribers of MultiChoice are bound to get endless entertainment in the form of unlimited movies, TV shows, and many more, available to watch anywhere, at any time from now.