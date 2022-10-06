One of Nigeria’s leading mobile payment companies, Paga, has just announced the completion of a $13m Series B financing led by Adlevo Capital. Other institutional investors in this round include Omidyar Network, Goodwell West Africa, Acumen Fund, and Capricorn Investment Group. Also joining the list of individual investors in Paga is Jeremy Stoppelman, co-Founder and CEO of Yelp and one of the early team members at PayPal.

Paga, which was founded in 2009, has become synonymous with payments in Nigeria by resolving the problems encountered by millions of individuals searching for simple and secure payment methods. The company’s services include the option to send money to any phone number, which the recipient may then redeem at any Paga agent in Nigeria or at any ATM via a cardless withdrawal. Customers may also use Paga to pay their bills, top up their mobile phone airtime, and transfer funds into Nigerian bank accounts. Paga is well-liked by business owners who want to sell their products and services online and safely accept payments made with debit cards or mobile money thanks to its portfolio of solutions for SMEs.

Folabi Esan, the managing partner at Adlevo Capital, spoke about their investment in Paga and stated, “We are very excited about Paga. When Adlevo first invested in Paga in 2012 the company had processed only about 270,000 transactions totalling just over $15 million in value. The company has experienced an impressive compounded annual growth rate of about 150% since Adlevo invested – today, having processed over 17 million transactions worth over a billion dollars. Paga’s sustained leading position in a competitive market is a testament to the strength of their team – and I think there’s, even more, to come as they unlock other areas of the business. I’m confident in Paga’s ability to drive the growth of their sector in the coming years and continue to have a significant positive impact on the Nigerian economy.”

Through its website, Android mobile app, and online payment gateway—which is free for any business to integrate and accept payments via Paga accounts or any debit card—Paga provides its services through a network of approximately 8,850 agents throughout Nigeria. Paga has 3.4 million registered users for payments and over 3,600 SME clients.

The CEO and creator of Paga, Tayo Oviosu, elaborated on the investment: “Our recent financing will help us continue to build towards our vision and support the strengthening of our agent network. Of course, we must continue to innovate our payment offerings for small and medium enterprises and consumers. In addition, through our agent network today, we already offer more physical service points than all the bank branches in Nigeria put together, so we are actively working on partnerships with banks to offer our agent network for use by their customers. Effectively, Paga agents will act as human ATMs and bring significant convenience to customers of the banks who need to deposit or withdraw cash from their bank accounts without traveling far or waiting in long lines. This will support the banks in achieving their critical goal of truly reaching the mass market.”

