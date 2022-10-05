The factors that people consider when deciding on where to live vary with the different stages of life of the individual(s) involved. Things like cost, taste, fashion, proximity to work and family, etc. are top on this list of factors depending on demography, income level and lifestyle. For instance, the availability of clubs, restaurants, and other lifestyle amenities, maybe a major consideration for a young person who enjoys nightlife. On the other hand, a 70-year-old retiree would most likely be more concerned about living in a safe neighbourhood with quality healthcare facilities.

There are many things to think about and prioritize when choosing a place. Typically, your commute time and, ultimately, the quality of life for you and your family, are influenced by where you reside. Some factors are more readily apparent than others. For young families, figuring out where to live and raise children, especially in “the busy Lagos” can be challenging. We have considered a number of factors, including the availability of quality schools, recreation and health facilities, among others and have profiled the best 3 locations to raise a family in Lagos. While there might not be a perfect location that satisfies all of your demands, hopefully, these suggestions will help you make an informed choice that is right for you.

1. Lekki Phase 1

Lekki Phase 1 emerged as the number one young-family-friendly location in Lagos State. Historically, Lekki Phase 1 has built a reputation for housing some of the best schools, hospitals and recreation centres in Lagos. Towards the end of 2021, Edusko, an education marketplace did an analysis of top schools in Lagos based on their performance in the international and national examinations, performance in both local and international competitions (academic and extracurricular), as well as their alumni achievements in recent years. Based on the analysis, Lekki Phase 1 houses 31% of the schools that fall within the top 25 schools in Lagos. With respect to healthcare, Lekki Phase 1 is also home to approximately 13% of the top 25 hospitals that we profiled in Lagos. Additionally, Lekki Phase 1 also has more than 20% of family/kid-centric recreation centres in Lagos including Upbeat and Fun Factory.

2. Ikeja GRA

Coming second on the ranking is Ikeja GRA. The Government Reserved Area is particularly notable for housing some of Lagos’ best hospitals and clinics, including the recently launched 72-bed Duchess Hospital on Joel Ogunnaike Street. Other notable hospitals in the neighbourhood include Reddington Hospital, Eko House Hospital, and Genesis Specialist Hospital, among others. Based on our analysis, Ikeja GRA is home to 12.5% of Lagos’ best schools, 25% of the State’s best hospitals, and up to 20% of the City’s best recreation centres. Outside its serenity and good road network, Ikeja also has the most family-friendly restaurants, grocery stores and a lot of fun places for you and your young family to bond.

3. Ikoyi

Ikoyi is notably expensive, but if you are looking for a place where your kids can meet the children of the big wigs in society, then it might just be the best place. Gleaning from our analysis, Ikoyi emerged as the 3rd best location to raise a family in Lagos. With 9.4%, 12.5% and 20% of the best schools, hospitals and recreation centres respectively located here, Ikoyi is an ideal location to raise kids, with a quality of life that is almost at par with what you will find in some of the most advanced cities around the world.

Closing thought

Barring concerns about high rental/property value, and some other personal nuances, Lekki Phase 1, Ikeja GRA and Ikoyi are the top 3 locations to raise your family in Lagos. In the end, the location you choose will be the one that checks off enough of your own requirements. Having said that, we hope that some of the three factors we’ve outlined in this piece will be helpful to you the next time you’re trying to pick where to reside.

