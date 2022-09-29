Late Olaolu Martins was not the founder of Bukka Hut, but only a minority shareholder in the business. The business was founded and solely owned by Rasheed Jaiyeola, its chief executive officer.

This was disclosed by the board and management of Bukka Hut via a statement signed by Jaiyeola and shared with Nairametrics on Thursday.

According to the board, it had no other option than to address the gross misrepresentation of verifiable facts making the rounds on various social media platforms following the unfortunate transition of Martins, who was an initial investor and a minority shareholder in Bukka Hut.

What Bukka Hut is saying

It stated, “Bukka Hut is run and operated solely by Jaiyeola, with the support of a senior management team, adding that Jaiyeola is the majority shareholder of Bukka Hut, jointly with his family.

“Media reports had largely indicated that the late Olaolu, who passed through transition on Tuesday, was the founder and owner of Bukka Hut whereas he was simply a valued supporter of the business who was not involved in the day-to-day operations of Bukka Hut.

News continues after this ad

“The board, management, and Staff of Bukka Hut continue to mourn the unfortunate passing of Mr. Olaolu Martins, who was an initial investor and a minority shareholder in BukkaHut.

“While Olaolu was not involved in the day-to-day operations of Bukka Hut, he was a valued supporter of the business, and he will be sorely missed by all staff and management. We pray for the strength and fortitude to bear this great loss.

“As we try to come to terms with the reality of Olaolu’s untimely passing, it is unfortunate that we are also constrained to address the gross misrepresentation of verifiable facts making the rounds on various social media platforms at this time.”

News continues after this ad

“While we urge all media platforms to refrain from disseminating unverified and inaccurate information, we also enjoin members of the public to kindly respect the privacy of the Martins family at this very difficult time.”

In case you missed it

Nairametrics had reported that Olaolu Martins passed away in his home on the evening of Tuesday, September 27th, 2022.

The company had stated, “With a heavy heart, we regret to announce the demise of one of our directors and co-owners – Mr. Olaolu Martins, who was until his death, a key contributor and strong pillar to our business from inception to date. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Martins began his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1999. He was a chartered stockbroker and a chartered accountant with 12 years of expertise in investment banking, corporate banking, stockbroking, asset management, and pension fund management.

The late Mr. Martins was a respected investment banker and a stockbroker.

Bukka Hut is a fast-food restaurant brand that specialises in Nigerian cuisine. It was founded in 2011. They provide a huge selection of dishes.