A cultural program is a great way to take a gap year before university, learn a new language, or travel to a foreign country. As numerous participants have demonstrated, having new experiences and connecting with people from various backgrounds is a critical skill.

There is no minimum age requirement to participate in cultural exchange programs. Cultural exchange programs are available to students in high school, college, and university, as well as those who are employed or retired, and no matter what stage of life you are in, there is something valuable to be gained from these eye-opening experiences.

Here are five cultural exchange programs you can take advantage of:

The Disney Cultural Exchange Programme (CEP)

The Disney international program gives students the opportunity to intern at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida if you’re looking for an overseas experience with a well-known company that will improve your CV.

Students from all backgrounds can immerse themselves in various cultures while making lifetime friends thanks to the Cultural Exchange Program. Additionally, you will get to reside in one of the four housing complexes within the Disney World Resort, which are not complimentary but will have a weekly fee automatically deducted from your salary.

Students can interact with professionals in the sector through the curriculum, improving their ability to communicate and provide excellent customer service. The criteria include:

Should be able to speak fluent English

At least 18 years of age at the time of application submission

Enrolled in an accredited, degree-issuing college or university; and returning to school for at least one term following the program; students can also participate in the program immediately following graduation.

Find out more here

Projects Abroad

Projects Abroad offer a range of flexible programs, including cuisine tours, trips focused on ethical shopping, and international volunteering. Participants from Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean, and the Pacific are represented.

The minimum age for some programs is 15 to 16 years, while the minimum age for others is 18. Others include older age groups, such as those over 50.

The Global Gap Year Programme and the Combination Trips provide students with the chance to tailor their goals and interests by combining multiple projects in different countries. Click here to apply.

Absolute Internships

Absolute Internships offers high school and college-bound students, who are at least 18 years old, the chance to live and intern in regions throughout Asia and Europe. Three different forms of unpaid internship programs are available through the program: on-site internships, remote internships, and high school internships in a variety of fields like real estate, advertising, and graphic design.

The programme costs depend on the destinations chosen to pursue an internship. Find out more here.

AFS

American Field Service Intercultural Programs (AFS) is a non-profit organization that provides a global international exchange program for young people from all walks of life. AFS promotes education initiatives, volunteerism, and advocacy, empowering those who are passionate about making a difference to become global changemakers.

Here is a list of AFS intercultural programmes available:

High School Study Programmes (for those aged 14 to 18 years old)

Online Programmes

Short Study Abroad Programmes (for those aged 14 to 18 years old)

Gap Year Abroad (for ages 18+)

Merit-based and needs-based students who require financial assistance are supported through the Study Abroad Scholarships which are awarded yearly.

Find out more here.

Arcos Journeys

This program is designed to provide students under the age of 18 with a transformative study abroad experience. The main course is Spanish Immersion, which allows students to improve their Spanish language skills while also immersing themselves in the local culture.

Aside from that, there is the Gap Year and Semester Programs, as well as Arcos Learning Abroad where participants can enroll for an academic year, a semester, or a set number of weeks. Learn more.