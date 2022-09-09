The debt to equity ratio is a ratio of ordinary shareholders’ equity and the stake of creditors in a company. In other words, it is a measure of a company’s financial leverage.

A high debt-to-equity ratio generally means that a company has been aggressive in financing its growth with debt. This can result in volatile earnings as a result of the additional interest expense.

If a company applies a lot of debt to finance increased operations (high debt to equity), it could generate more earnings than it would ordinarily have without this outside financing.

According to Investopedia, a high debt-to-equity ratio generally means that a company has been aggressive in financing its growth with debt, while a low debt-to-equity ratio (a ratio less than 1 or 100%) means the company finances its business using equity.

If it is such that the earnings increase by a greater amount than the cost of debt (interest), then the shareholders will benefit as more earnings are being spread among the same number of shareholders. The flip side however is the situation where the cost of debt financing outweighs the return that the company generates on the debt through investment and business activities.

It may therefore become too much for the company to handle. This can lead to bankruptcy, which would leave shareholders with nothing.

Nairametrics tracked listed Nigerian companies with the highest debt-to-equity ratio.

This is according to the information contained in the quarterly financial statements of these companies published in the second quarter of this year and compiled by Nairametrics research.

The data obtained focused on five quoted companies with the highest debt to equity ratio, Ardova Plc, Nestle Nigeria Plc, MTN Nigeria Plc, Caverton Plc and Honeywell Plc made the list in this category during the second quarter of 2022.

These companies were selected based on their performance and are represented by percentages.

Honeywell Plc -1.35%

Honeywell Flour Mills Plc during the second quarter of 2022 had a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35%, an increase from 0.98% in 2021.

In Q2, the company’s total debt increased to N78.531 billion from N55.769 billion in 2021, an increase of N22.762 billion or 40.81% in 2022.

In its recently released H1 2022 scorecard, Honeywell flour mills Plc’s Revenue grew 19.3% y/y in H1 2022 to N67.91 billion from N56.91 billion in the corresponding period in 2021. The business reported growth across all its Revenue units – Apapa (up 19.4% y/y to N53.0 billion), Sagamu (up 14.7% to N11.74 billion y/y), and Ikeja (up 37.7% y/y to N3.17 billion). The Apapa segment continues to lead, constituting 78.0% of the total topline, with 19.4% y/y Revenue growth in the period. On a q/q basis, total Revenue was up 5.4% in Q2 2022 to N34.85 billion from N33.06 billion in Q1 2022.

Cost of Sales outpaced Revenue growth (+19.3% y/y), up 27.5% y/y to N59.71 billion from N46.82 billion in H1 2021.

According to analysts at CSL Research “We believe the rise in Cost of Sales is largely occasioned by the exchange rate uncertainties and the rising local input prices. Consequently, Gross Profit dipped by 18.8% y/y to N8.19bn from N10.09bn in H1 2021, leading to a 5.7ppts drop in Gross Margin to 12.1% in H1 2022.”

Caverton Plc-1.45%

Caverton Plc’s debt-to-equity ratio for the second quarter was 1.45%, a growth from 1.03% reported in 2021.

The provider of marine, aviation and logistics services to local and international oil and gas companies in Nigeria, recorded a total debt of N25.267 billion during the period under review, from N23.106 billion in 2021, an increase of 935% or N2.161billion.

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc) reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N202.79 million for the first half of 2022. The company recently published its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2022 to the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

A source of worry for Shareholders of the company will be its performance for the second quarter period of April to June, wherein it reported a loss of N409.05 million. The Q2 negative performance comes with a reduced revenue of N6.00 billion, from N9.90 billion it booked in Q2 2021.

Commenting on the results, Caverton’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bode Makanjuola, said that the company faced tremendous financial and operational headwinds in the first half of the year which necessitated the need for the management and the board of Caverton to urgently review the company’s management structure and business portfolio as a Group.

MTN Nigeria -2.40%

MTN Nigeria during the second quarter of 2022 had a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40%, a decline from 2.89% in 2021.

In Q2, the company’s total debt increased to N646.110 billion from N342.339 billion in 2021, an increase of N303.771 billion or 88.73% in 2022.

MTN Nigeria Plc recently notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of its proposed issuance of up to N23 billion series 3 commercial paper notes under its N150 billion commercial paper issuance programme.

The issuance according to a statement signed by Uto, Ukpanah, the Company Secretary, is part of the company’s strategy to diversify its financing options, with the funds deployed towards working capital and general corporate purposes.

MTN Nigeria Communications had issued a historic N127 billion Series 1 & 2 Commercial Paper (CP) under its registered N150 billion programme.

The issuance consisted of two tenors – a 184-day series issuance priced at a 7.50% yield and a 254-day Series 2 issuance priced at an 8.50% yield.

According to the telecommunication giant, the issuance was in line with its strategy to diversify financing options, with the proceeds being deployed towards working capital and general corporate purposes.

MTN Nigeria reported a total profit of N181 billion for the first half of the year 2022. The amount is 28% more than what was recorded in the same period of last year at N141.8 billion.

The financial report by the firm shows that this could be attributed to a boost in its revenue in the first half of the year by 20% in spite of the double-digit inflation seen during the period. Total revenue for the first six months was N950 billion, a 20% spike from 791 billion in the first half of last year.

The company increased revenue from contracts with customers in all ramifications with Voice generating the most revenue; Voice, Data and SMS saw improved revenue from N412 billion, N229 billion, and N22 billion to N417 billion, N348 billion, and N29 billion.

Nestle Nigeria -3.21%

Nestle Nigeria Plc’s debt-to-equity ratio for the second quarter was 3.21%, a growth from 2.27% reported in 2021.

The company recorded a total debt of N92.732 billion during the period under review, from N51.908 billion in 2021, an increase of 78% or N40.824 billion.

Nestle Nigeria Plc published its Q2-22 unaudited result, reporting standalone EPS of N12.33 (N11.77); bringing H1-22 EPS to N35.01 (H1-21: N27.42). The EPS outturn was supported by the sturdy top-line expansion (+33.3% y/y) in the period.

Analysts at Cordros Capital highlighted that the EPS print for H1-22 tracked faster than their estimate (N33.44) by 4.7%, with the variance stemming from a better-than-expected revenue print.

Q2-22 revenue grew by 33.3% y/y, driven by substantial growth across the Food (+35.9% y/y | 59.1% of revenue) and Beverages (+29.7% y/y | 40.9% of revenue) business segments.

“We believe price increases implemented across the company’s product portfolio drove strong growth in these segments. Sequentially, revenue grew marginally by 1.8% q/q, underpinned by the slower pace of growth from the Food (+0.3% q/q) and Beverages (+4.1% q/q) segments relative to Q1-22,” the analysts noted.

Ardova Plc – 3.47%

Analysis shows that in the second quarter of 2022, Ardova Plc, an indigenous and integrated energy company involved in the distribution of petroleum products had a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47%, an increase from 0.63% in 2021.

In Q2, the company’s total debt increased to N55.355 billion from N12.327 billion in 2021, an increase of N43.028 billion in 2022.

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ ), through its Board Listings and Markets Committee, had during the year admitted the listing of the Ardova Plc N11.44 billion Tranche A and N13.86 billion Tranche B Series 1 Fixed Rate Bonds under its N60.00 billion Bond Issuance Programme on its platform.

According to the company, the proceeds generated from these issuances will be utilised for retail expansion projects, upgrade of existing infrastructures, provision for debt service reserve account funding and other working capital requirements.

Ardova Plc has announced the release of its 2021 Audited Financial Statements and Q1 2022 Unaudited Financial Results with the group posting 49.89% growth in revenue to N62.934 billion for the first quarter ended March 2022 as against N41.986 billion in 2021.

The company also posted a profit of N1.54 billion in the year ended 31 December 2021.

However, according to a statement from the company, losses from subsidiaries Axles and Cartage, and newly acquired Enyo Retail and Supply Limited created a group net loss position of N3.8 billion.