Turkish Airlines has commenced issuing tickets in US Dollars and no more in Naira, Nigeria’s local currency.

This is according to a message sent to its partners by the airline on Thursday.

Recall in April, the airlines alongside other airlines through APG Interline E-Ticketing (IEG) said passengers will no longer be able to buy tickets in naira in the coming months.

What the airline is saying

The airline’s message to its partners reads;

“Dear Business Partner, Kindly be informed that as of today:

“ ONLY C AND Y FARE CLASSES WILL BE AVAILABLE ON GDSs FOR SALE IN NIGERIA. UNUSED TICKETS WILL BE UPGRADED TO Y OR C CLASS FOR VOLUNTARY REISSUE CASES, FARE AND TAX DIFFERENCE SHALL BE COLLECTED FOR INBOUND OR OUTBOUND TRAVEL

“MULTI CITY ROUTES WILL NOT BE COMBINED WITH FARES. ALL FARE CLASSES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SALE ON TURKISH AIRLINES OFFICIAL WEBSITE AND MOBILE APP.

“Please kindly inform your subagents, members of staff and your clients accordingly.”

What this means is that passengers can longer purchase Turkish Airlines tickets in naira. Only the dollar will be used in purchasing tickets.

What you should know

Turkish Airlines is one of the airlines on the APG IET platform that fly into Nigeria.

Currently, Nigeria is facing a forex exchange crisis which has also affected the naira and sourcing foreign exchange from banks has recently become very difficult.

Naira has fallen further against the dollar as it’s constantly depreciating in value. In the second quarter of 2022, Naira massively declined by N29.

Naira traded at N679.5/$1 in the early hours of Thursday, 18th August 2022 at the peer-to-peer FX market, indicating a 0.13% appreciation against the US dollar compared to N680.4/$1 recorded in the previous trading session.