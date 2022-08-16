Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) has said it has launched an investigation into the activities of Phillips Consulting and United Bank for Africa PLC, over an alleged violation of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR).

The Bureau in a statement said the allegations were brought to it by the affected persons, adding that the National Commissioner, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, ordered a forensic investigation in line with Article 4 of the NDPR.

What the Bureau is saying

NDPB in the statement said: “The complaint against Phillips Consulting is in connection with the activities of online lending platforms who willfully breach the privacy of citizens whilst the investigation of UBA PLC pertains to allegations of infringement on the governing principles of data protection.”

“It will be recalled that the NDPR mandates organizations to carry out due diligence before engaging in any data processing. This is to ensure that parties are accountable for any infringement on fundamental rights and freedoms of data subjects,” the Bureau added.

The Bureau warns all data controllers and processors to eschew all forms of data processing that are detrimental to citizens as well as the economy and security of the country.

What you should know

The Federal Government of Nigeria created the NDPB in February 2022 in furtherance of the numerous municipal and international instruments on the fundamental right to privacy and in recognition of the unprecedented, positive impact of Nigeria’s Digital Economy and Policy Strategy (NDEPS) on datafication of the nation’s economy.

The Bureau is mandated to, inter alia, oversee the implementation of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) which was issued by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in 2019 as subsidiary legislation of NITDA Act, 2007.