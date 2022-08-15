The Nigerian stock market started the new trading week bearish, majorly attributable to sell-offs seen in the consumer goods sector, as PRESCO’s decline led the losers table to see the market lose N18.7 billion in today’s trading session.

The All-share Index (ASI) lost 0.07% from 49,664.07 basis points to close at 49,629.43 basis point. In the same vein, the market capitalization also lost 0.07% to close at N26.77 trillion. Year-to-Date (YtD), the NGX is still one of the top performing markets in the world as it has gained 16.18% so far.

Market breadth closed negative as NEIMETH led 12 gainers while 17 losers were topped by PRESCO at the end of today’s session. On a sectoral level, 2 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed positive.

NGX Consumer Goods and Insurance indexes gained 2.82% and 1.75% respectively. NGX Banking, Industrial and Oil & Gas indexes lost 0.19%, 4.61% and 0.16% respectively.

Market indices

NGX ASI: 49,629.43 points

49,629.43 points Previous ASI: 49,664.07 points

49,664.07 points % Day Change: -0.07%

-0.07% % Y-t-D: 16.18%

16.18% Market Cap (N): 26.77 trillion

26.77 trillion Volume: 210,835,728

210,835,728 Value (N): 2.19 billion

2.19 billion Deals: 4,122

NGX Top ASI gainers

NEIMETH up +9.29% to close at N59.95

UNITYBNK up +4.65% to close at N4.41

FCMB up +4.18% to close at N0.56

ZENITHBANK up +2.12% to close at N1.27

TRANSCORP up +0.93% to close at N2.44

NGX Top ASI losers

PRESCO down – 9.97% to close at N52.95

MULTIVERSE down – 7.79% to close at N0.28

IKEJAHOTEL down – 5.51% to close at N2.05

DANGSUGAR down – 4.19% to close at N4.00

JAIZBANK down – 3.30% to close at N0.43

Top 3 by Volume

ETRANZACT – 52,551,673

FBNH – 23,082,685

UBA – 21,896,502

Top 3 by Value

GTCO – N315,918,097.65

FBNH – N249,782,076.95

ZENITHBANK – N180,534,095.75