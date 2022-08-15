The Nigerian stock market started the new trading week bearish, majorly attributable to sell-offs seen in the consumer goods sector, as PRESCO’s decline led the losers table to see the market lose N18.7 billion in today’s trading session.
The All-share Index (ASI) lost 0.07% from 49,664.07 basis points to close at 49,629.43 basis point. In the same vein, the market capitalization also lost 0.07% to close at N26.77 trillion. Year-to-Date (YtD), the NGX is still one of the top performing markets in the world as it has gained 16.18% so far.
Market breadth closed negative as NEIMETH led 12 gainers while 17 losers were topped by PRESCO at the end of today’s session. On a sectoral level, 2 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed positive.
NGX Consumer Goods and Insurance indexes gained 2.82% and 1.75% respectively. NGX Banking, Industrial and Oil & Gas indexes lost 0.19%, 4.61% and 0.16% respectively.
Market indices
- NGX ASI: 49,629.43 points
- Previous ASI: 49,664.07 points
- % Day Change: -0.07%
- % Y-t-D: 16.18%
- Market Cap (N): 26.77 trillion
- Volume: 210,835,728
- Value (N): 2.19 billion
- Deals: 4,122
NGX Top ASI gainers
- NEIMETH up +9.29% to close at N59.95
- UNITYBNK up +4.65% to close at N4.41
- FCMB up +4.18% to close at N0.56
- ZENITHBANK up +2.12% to close at N1.27
- TRANSCORP up +0.93% to close at N2.44
NGX Top ASI losers
- PRESCO down – 9.97% to close at N52.95
- MULTIVERSE down – 7.79% to close at N0.28
- IKEJAHOTEL down – 5.51% to close at N2.05
- DANGSUGAR down – 4.19% to close at N4.00
- JAIZBANK down – 3.30% to close at N0.43
Top 3 by Volume
- ETRANZACT – 52,551,673
- FBNH – 23,082,685
- UBA – 21,896,502
Top 3 by Value
- GTCO – N315,918,097.65
- FBNH – N249,782,076.95
- ZENITHBANK – N180,534,095.75
