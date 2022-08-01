Since the advent of blockchain in 2008, many other technological advancements have been birthed on top of it. The sole aim of blockchain was to eliminate the middlemen that exist in traditional financial institutions; hence the pioneer nickname, peer-to-peer technology. Another goal of Blockchain technology was to create an enabling environment for basically any and everyone to build on its ‘decentralized’ foundation. The race has been on with no finish line in sight with regards to the possibilities in blockchain. The minds that were lucky to have dug for gold in the dirt during the infamous rush are now into selling the shovel for those who are coming in late. This doesn’t mean they’ve stopped digging, just not with their own hands.

Manilla Exchange – Positioned for Market Penetration

After blockchain got fully situated in the market and almost achieved the title of ‘trustless’ infrastructure, there was a problem! Anything that involves money was certain to attract thieves. The Escrow system has been in place for centuries on the blockchain, however, it is rather new and decentralized.

Satoshi Nakamoto imagined exchanges to neither be affiliated with any authority or individual, nor should there be an intermediary between traders other than an Escrow.

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) trading has to do with the exchange of valued assets between individuals. Platforms created for P2P usage are designed in such a way that involves individuals directly interacting with each other without a middleman. P2P trading is becoming more popular and acceptable as it gives traders the luxury to control pricing, payment time and type as well as also protect the buyer’s and seller’s rights using the escrow.

With the widespread use of P2P, its trade volume makes up a significant percentage of all cryptocurrency activities, especially in emerging markets. According to Statista, statistics shows the usage of peer-to-peer (P2P) payments among debit and credit card users in the United States was 61% as at 2018, and in Canada 19.7% of the country’s population have adopted this style and on a bi-annual basis, Nigeria’s peer-to-peer transactions increases by 25% with a volume of $219 million on two major P2P platforms (Paxful and Localbitcoins), followed by Kenya with $92 million and Ghana with $69 million as at mid-2021.

In countries like Nigeria and Kenya, consumers have opted to buy commodities and services, as well as pay debts using digital currencies. The latest statistics show that P2P trading continues to grow across the globe despite the ongoing ban in some parts of Africa and China. Millions of dollars are traded via P2P markets daily.

Unveiling the Manilla Exchange Application – Better Than You Think.

By giving more than any exchange is capable of providing, Manilla exchange offers dedicated servers in place ensuring lightning speed transactions, a guaranteed top-tier security and incentivized presence!

Laden with not only a dedicated peer-to-peer interface, but Manilla also offers other financial services that have No competition on the market!

An Issued Token – Boasting a Governance and Utility token called MNLA, the services in-house the Manilla exchange are carried out free of charges so long as one is transacting with the MNLA token. The possession of this token gives holders voting rights on the Manilla Protocol and expanding ecosystem such that we have a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) Protocol where certain users get to decide the future of the ecosystem to suit the needs of the industry. Manilla being a partner with many technology firms has the assurance that development decisions can only be in favor of the common goal of blockchain.

The Referral System on Manilla Exchange gives you the privilege to earn passively by onboarding people onto the Manilla Exchange. In place is a reward mechanism that ensures our users make money by referring people such that those you refer only need to transact and you are constantly rewarded with a commission.

Users get to interact with A Customer Service Team with dedicated ideals to serve the purpose of making Manilla Exchange feel like home to users. A World Class rapid response team with 24/7 activity schedules, beyond the beauty of structural developments and financial solutions lies hospitality and management on Manilla Exchange. Users’ complaints do not get to see the light of day after getting reported!

The most pivotal structure on Manilla Exchange is the Manilla Service Suite that brings forth financial services to the blockchain. Cryptocurrency exchanges on the market primarily have the Token Swaps feature. The flexibility attached to being able to swap one token for another on Manilla at no cost is a feature it boasts. From its list of supported tokens, users are able to buy, swap, and sell tokens within the app and also transfer tokens out to external wallets. Of the exchanges that offer Cryptocurrency trading services, only a palm-full offer Ticketing and Booking for its users despite the demand of the service. On a daily basis as of 2022, a total of 1.5million people make booking remotely on their mobile devices without any human interaction. This figure is set to see a 33% increase in 2023. With a market value of $827billion as of 2022 increasing steadily at 15% per year according to statista.com, the industry has not been fully exploited. Users are able to use cryptocurrencies to book services (flights, events & hotels) without putting their data at the risk of theft. Privacy and Freedom Alas!

The payment of Bills, Utilities, Airtime and Data have to be the most aching part of spending one’s paycheck. Not to talk of the Value Added Taxes applied. The Manilla Service Suite being a Blockchain-based application moves to support service providers that are ready to imbibe the culture of decentralization and bring true relief to the ailing populace. With a combined total market value of nearly $100billion on a monthly basis all over the globe, the purchase and payment of bills and telecommunications is the most expensive market in the tech space. Three-fourth of this market share is usurped by the traditional purchase vide fiat either cash or virtual with one-fourth left out for trade-by-barter and cryptocurrency. With all the perks surrounding cryptocurrency, this is not a fair market share, but the problem lies where no one wants to claim or compete in a market they seem to have no hope of beating. That is a fallacy! The Manilla Service Suite targets to equally if not overshadow the contemporary models of airtime and data purchase by posing cheaper and incentivized transactions – the blockchain always rewards loyalists! These payments are made to mimic contemporary methods with the advent of the Manilla Card which is compatible with Point-of-Sale machines and ATMs featuring cards service providers like MasterCard and Visa Card.

Of the many benefits of Manilla, one of them is Crypto Loans. Manilla offers collateralized loans at very affordable interest rates. This enables a user to bother less about having to sell off their assets at a loss in order to access funds. On the other hand of exorbitant interest rates by most financial institutions nowadays, a user is able to hold the MNLA token and earn staking rewards on the Manilla Staking Pool whilst using it as a collateral to secure loans in stablecoins! You earn while you take loans with very low interest rates! Manilla also offers Gift Card Trading where users are able to buy and gift these cards issued by local and global companies such as Amazon, Apple, Google Play, Nintendo, and Xbox.

Off the bat of services the Manilla Exchange offers, it has earned a reputation waiting to explode at launch by being partners with many ventures and an unsensed competition of many blockchain firms and projects.

About Manilla Exchange

Established in 2021, The Manilla Exchange is a product of Manilla technologies, a software driven company, developed to solve the major challenges Blockchain adopters and users face in order to access cryptocurrencies.

A major product is its P2P exchange, an exchange method that allows traders to trade directly with one another without the need for a centralized third party to facilitate the transactions. This means crypto fiat traders exchange their assets with another crypto holder or fiat holder. Traders have the flexibility to use other barter instruments for the exchange other than fiat. The platform aims to solve the challenges faced in accessing crypto from exchanges as most exchanges may not allow for direct funding with fiat. Whereas the Service Suite was developed to give a progressive use-case to crypto assets.

For more info, visit https://www.manilla.exchange

Twitter.com/manillaP2p

t.me/manilla_exchange