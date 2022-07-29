Nigeria’s balance of payment account surged significantly in the first quarter of 2022 to $2.58 billion from $54.22 million recorded in the previous quarter. This is according to data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

A spike in crude oil export earnings ensured that Nigeria’s balance of payment, which records all the monetary transactions made between residents of a country and the rest of the world during any given period, hit its highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic in Q1 2021.

Specifically, Nigeria recorded crude oil export value of $13.52 billion, a 31% increase compared to $10.35 billion recorded in the previous quarter and $5.07 billion in the corresponding period of 2021. Also, inflows from gas export increased by 13% to $1.83 billion from $1.63 billion in Q4 2021.

The improvement in the crude oil export inflow is largely attributed to the rally in the crude oil market as prices rose to a record high following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Although Nigeria’s crude oil production has recorded a recurrent decline, the significant rise in the price of crude oil was able to elevate its earnings from crude export.

On the other hand. Non-oil export inflows dropped by 12% in the first quarter of the year from $2.21 billion recorded in the previous quarter to $1.83 billion. Meanwhile, total goods import recorded in Q1 2022 declined marginally by 3% to $13.66 billion.

Highlights

Nigeria recorded a negative net service balance of $2.83 billion, largely driven by expenses on business travels ($42.16 million), foreign education ($388.16 million), and other business services ($870.41 million).

During the period under review, a total of $63.1 million was received as employee compensation as against $10.03 million recorded as outflows.

Transfers into the Nigerian economy was stated at $10.81 billion in contrast to $8.82 billion sent abroad, indicating a positive net balance of $1.99 billion.

What this means

The Balance of Payment of Current Account balance measures all the international monetary transactions recorded in the country in a given period.

It measures the inflow and outflow of goods, services, investment incomes, and transfer payments.

There are basically three components of the balance of payment, which are the current account, capital account, and financial account.

A balance of payment statement can be used as an indicator to determine whether the country’s currency value is appreciating or depreciating.

A positive current account or balance of payment is very much desired by any economy and is a welcomed development for the Nigerian economy, as it indicates a net inflow of foreign exchange into the economy.

The Nigerian economy has witnessed significant FX crunch following the covid-19 pandemic, which has placed immense pressure on the local currency, with dollars trading at N426/$1 at the official Investors and Exporters window.