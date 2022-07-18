Nigerian actress, Sola Awojobi Onayiga, best known as Ireti in ‘Fuji House of Commotion’ has died.

Her character as one of the wives to Chief Fuji in the iconic family series, portrayed her as a good cook.

Her death was announced by Husseini Shaibu, who described himself as Culture Critic, Mass Communicator, Administrator, Trainer, Broadcast/Film and PRAD specialist.

Husseini vis his handle @igalaman wrote, “Just learnt that the accomplished Stage and Screen Actress and Fellow of Theatre Arts, Auntie Sola Awojobi Onayiga passed on today.”

“Auntie Sola is best known for living delightfully the role of Ireti aka Cooking practicals in the defunct TV sitcom ‘CHECKMATE’!”

