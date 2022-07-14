Video streaming company, Netflix, has announced a partnership with Microsoft to deliver its ad-supported subscription at a lower cost for its customers.

The partnership will allow consumers to have more options to access Netflix’s content, while marketers looking to Microsoft for their advertising needs will have access to the Netflix audience and premium connected TV inventory.

According to a statement from the company, all ads served on Netflix will be exclusively available through the Microsoft platform.

What they are saying

Commenting on the partnership, Netflix Chief Operating Officer, Greg Peters said: “Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs as we work together to build a new ad-supported offering. More importantly, Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our members.”

“It’s very early days and we have much to work through. But our long term goal is clear. More choice for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers. We’re excited to work with Microsoft as we bring this new service to life,” he added.

In his comments, President, Web Experiences at Microsoft, Mikhail Parakhin, said: “We’re thrilled to be named Netflix’s technology and sales partner to help power their first ad-supported subscription offering.Today’s announcement also endorses Microsoft’s approach to privacy, which is built on protecting customers’ information.”

“This is a big day for Netflix and Microsoft. We’re excited to offer new premium value to our ecosystem of marketers and partners while helping Netflix deliver more choice to their customers,” he added.

Netflix had in April announced that it would introduce a new lower priced ad-supported subscription plan for consumers, in addition to its existing ads-free basic, standard and premium plans.