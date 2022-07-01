Thursday, 30th June 2022: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N425.05/$1 at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window, representing the lowest level recorded year-to-date.

Naira depreciated further against the US dollar on Thursday, falling by 0.04% to close at N425.05/$1 compared to N424.88/$1 recorded in the previous trading sessions. In the same vein, the total forex supply declined by 32.1% to $76.64 million from $112.83 million that exchanged hands in the previous trading session.

The exchange rate at the parallel market remained flat on Thursday to close at N615/$1, the same as recorded in the previous trading session. This is according to information from BDC operators. This is the lowest level that the local currency has fallen, as BDC operators attributed the downturn to forex scarcity and increased demand.

Similarly, the exchange rate at the peer-to-peer market appreciated marginally by 0.19% on Friday morning to trade at N615/$1 compared to N616.15/$1 recorded on Thursday morning.

Nigeria’s external reserves increased by 0.1% on Wednesday, 29th June 2022 to stand at $39.13 billion from $39.09 billion recorded the previous day. This represents the 16th straight day of improvement for the nation’s foreign reserve.

The external reserve had been on a downward trend due to the continuous intervention by the Central Bank in the FX market in order to ensure the stability of the local currency. However, elevated crude oil prices have seen the reserve level improve.

Trading at the official NAFEX window

The exchange rate at the official market fell further on Thursday, depreciating by 0.04% to close at N425.05 to a dollar as against the N424.88/$1 recorded on Wednesday, 29th June 2022.

The opening indicative rate closed at N420.96/$1 on Thursday, 30th June 2022, from N421.8/$1 recorded on Wednesday.

Furthermore, an exchange rate of N444/$1 was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N425.05/$1, while it traded as low as N413/$1 during intra-day trading.

A total of $76.64 million in FX value was traded in the official I&E window on Thursday, which is 32.07% lower than the $112.83 million that exchanged hands in the previous trading session.

Official exchange rate (NAFEX) falls to lowest level year-to-date

Wednesday, 29th June 2022: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N424.88/$1 at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

Naira depreciated against the US dollar on Wednesday, falling by 0.8% to close at N424.88/$1 compared to N421.5/$1 recorded in the previous trading sessions. This represents the lowest level reached by the local currency between January to date as FX shortages linger.

A total of $112.83 million in FX value was traded on Wednesday as against the $206.65 million that was traded on Tuesday, 28th June 2022, representing a 45.4% decrease. This is according to information from the website the FMDQ Exchange.

The exchange rate at the parallel market remained flat on Wednesday to close at N615/$1 on Wednesday, the same as recorded in the previous trading session. This is according to information from BDC operators. This is the lowest level that the local currency has fallen, as BDC operators attributed it to forex scarcity and increased demand.

Similarly, the exchange rate at the peer-to-peer market appreciated marginally by 0.19% on Thursday morning to trade at N616.15/$1 compared to N617.29/$1 recorded on Wednesday morning.

Nigeria’s external reserves increased by 0.1% on Tuesday, 28th June 2022 to stand at $39.09 billion from $39.06 billion recorded the previous day. This represents the 15th straight day of improvement for the nation’s foreign reserve.

The external reserve had been on a downward trend due to the continuous intervention by the Central Bank in the FX market in order to ensure the stability of the local currency. However, elevated crude oil prices have seen the reserve level improve.

Trading at the official NAFEX window

The exchange rate at the official market fell big on Wednesday, depreciating by 0.8% to close at N424.88 to a dollar as against the N421.5/$1 recorded on Tuesday, 28th June 2022.

The opening indicative rate closed at N421.8/$1 on Wednesday, 29th June 2022, from N420.7/$1 recorded on Tuesday.

Furthermore, an exchange rate of N444/$1 was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N424.88/$1, while it traded as low as N410/$1 during intra-day trading.

A total of $112.83 million in FX value was traded in the official I&E window on Wednesday, which is 45.4% lower than the $206.65 million that exchanged hands in the previous trading session.

Exchange rate appreciates at I&E window as forex supply rises to 3-week high

Thursday, 23rd June 2022: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N420/$1 at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

Naira gained against the US dollar on Thursday, reaching its highest level in the week to close at N420.17/$1, representing a 0.08% appreciation compared to N420.5/$1 recorded in the previous trading session. This is according to information from the website the FMDQ Exchange.

A total of $201.81 million in FX value was traded on Thursday as against the $71.99 million that was traded in the previous day, representing a 180.33% increase.

The exchange rate at the parallel market depreciated by 0.66% to close at N611/$1 on Thursday morning, from N607/$1 recorded as of the previous trading session. This is according to information from BDC operators.

Meanwhile, the exchange rate at the peer-to-peer market remained stable, trading at N612.59 to a dollar on Friday morning, representing a 0.04% depreciation compared to N612.85/$1 recorded as of the same time on Thursday.

Nigeria’s external reserves increased by 0.08% on Wednesday, 22nd June 2022 to stand at $38.85 billion from $38.82 billion recorded the previous day. This represents the 11th straight day of improvement for the nation’s foreign reserve.

The external reserve had been on a downward trend due to the continuous intervention by the Central Bank in the FX market in order to ensure the stability of the local currency. However, elevated crude oil prices have seen the reserve level improve.

Trading at the official NAFEX window

The exchange rate at the official market recorded a slight gain on Thursday, appreciated by 0.08% to close at N420.17 to a dollar as against the N420.5/$1 recorded on Wednesday, 23rd June 2022.

The opening indicative rate closed at N419.79/$1 on Thursday, 23rd June 2022, from N419.46/$1 recorded on Wednesday.

Furthermore, an exchange rate of N444/$1 was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N420.17/$1, while it traded as low as N410/$1 during intra-day trading.

A total of $201.81 million in FX value was traded in the official I&E window on Thursday, which is 180.33% higher than the $71.99 million that exchanged hands in the previous trading session.

Naira falls to N611/$1 at the black market as FX liquidity tightens

The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N420.5/$1 at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

Naira closed slightly weaker on Wednesday with a 0.05% depreciation to close at N420.5/$1 compared to N420.28/$1 recorded in the previous trading session. This is according to information from the website the FMDQ Exchange.

A total of $71.99 million in FX value exchanged hands on Wednesday as against the $108.06 million that was traded in the previous day, representing a 33.38% decrease.

The exchange rate at the parallel market depreciated by 0.66% to trade at N611/$1 on Thursday morning, from N607/$1 recorded as of the previous trading session. This is according to information from BDC operators.

Meanwhile, the exchange rate at the peer-to-peer market recorded a slight uptick on Thursday morning, trading at N612.85/$1 compared to N613/$ recorded as of the same time on Wednesday, 22nd June 2022.

Nigeria’s external reserves increased by 0.07% on Tuesday, 21st June 2022 to stand at $38.82 billion from $38.79 billion recorded the previous day. The nation’s external had been on a downward trend due to the continuous intervention by the Central Bank in the FX market in order to ensure the stability of the local currency. However, elevated crude oil prices have seen the reserve level improve.

Trading at the official NAFEX window

The exchange rate at the official market depreciated marginally by 0.05% on Wednesday to close at N420.5/$1 compared to N420.28/$1 recorded as of close of trade on Tuesday.

The opening indicative rate closed at N419.46/$1 on Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, from N420.71/$1 recorded on Tuesday.

Furthermore, an exchange rate of N444/$1 was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N420.5/$1, while it traded for as low as N412/$1 during intra-day trading.

A total of $71.99 million in FX value was traded in the official I&E window on Wednesday, which is 33.38% lower than the $108.06 million that exchanged hands in the previous trading session.

Forex supply surges by 135% to $108.1 million at I&E window

Tuesday, 21st June 2022: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N420.28/$1 at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

Naira closed stronger on Tuesday with a 0.25% gain to close at N420.28/$1 compared to N421.33/$1 recorded in the last two trading sessions. This is according to information culled from the website the FMDQ Exchange.

A total of $108.06 million in FX value exchanged hands on Tuesday as against the $46.07 million that was traded in the previous day, representing a surge of 134.6%

The exchange rate at the parallel market remained stable on Tuesday, depreciated slightly by 0.17% to close at N607/$1 from N606/$1 recorded as of the close of trading activities on Monday. This is according to information from BDC operators.

Meanwhile, the exchange rate at the peer-to-peer market depreciated by 0.13% on Wednesday morning, trading at N613/$1 compared to N612.19/$ recorded as of the same time on Tuesday, 21st June 2022.

Nigeria’s external reserves increased by 0.25% on Monday, 20th June 2022 to stand at $38.79 billion from $38.69 billion recorded the previous day. The nation’s external had been on a downward trend due to the continuous intervention by the Central Bank in the FX market in order to ensure the stability of the local currency. However, elevated crude oil prices have seen the reserve level improve.

Trading at the official NAFEX window

The exchange rate at the official market improved by 0.25% on Tuesday to close at N420.28 to a dollar compared to N421.33/$1 recorded as of close of trade on Monday.

The opening indicative rate closed at N420.71/$1 on Tuesday, 21st June 2022, from N490.71/$1 recorded on Monday.

Furthermore, an exchange rate of N444/$1 was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N420.28/$1, while it sold for as low as N413/$1 during intra-day trading.

A total of $108.06 million in FX value was traded in the official I&E window on Tuesday, which is 134.6% higher than the $46.07 million that exchanged hands in the previous trading session.

Naira closes flat at official market as FX supply crashes to $46.1 million

Monday, 20th June 2022: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N421.33/$1 at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

Naira remained stable at the official Investors and Exporters window on Monday, closing at the same rate as it did on Friday of the previous week at N421.33/$1. This is according to information culled from the website the FMDQ Exchange.

The amount of FX that was traded in the I&E window crashed significantly to its lowest in over two months at $46.07 million.

The exchange rate at the parallel market remained stable on Monday grew slightly stronger, having closed at N606/$1, from N607/$1 recorded as of the close of trading activities last week on Friday. This is according to information from BDC operators.

Meanwhile, the exchange rate at the peer-to-peer market depreciated by 0.15% on Tuesday morning, trading at N612.19/$1 compared to N611.3/$ recorded as of the same time on Monday, 20th June 2022.

Nigeria’s external reserves appreciated marginally by 0.08% on Friday, 17th June 2022 to stand at $38.69 billion from $38.66 billion recorded the previous day. The nation’s external had been on a downward trend due to the continuous intervention by the Central Bank in the FX market in order to ensure the stability of the local currency. However, elevated crude oil prices have seen the reserve level improve.

Trading at the official NAFEX window

The exchange rate started the week on a stable note as the naira closed flat at N421.33/$1, the same as recorded in the previous trading session.

The opening indicative rate closed at N419.71/$1 on Monday, 20th June 2022.

Furthermore, an exchange rate of N444/$1 was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N421.33/$1, while it sold for as low as N413/$1 during intra-day trading.

A total of $46.07 million in FX value was traded in the official I&E window on Monday, which is the lowest recorded since 4th April 2022.

Naira falls at official market despite improved forex liquidity

Thursday, 16th June 2022: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N420.5/$1 at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

Naira grew weaker against the US dollar on Thursday despite improvement in FS supply at the official market. The exchange rate declined by 0.12% to close at N420.5/$1 compared to N420/$1, which it closed on Wednesday. This is according to information culled from the website the FMDQ Exchange.

The amount of FX that was traded in the I&E window increased by 9.41% to $136.35 million from $124.62 million that exchanged hands in the previous trading session.

The exchange rate at the parallel market remained stable on Thursday, having closed at N607/$1, the same as recorded during the previous trading session. This is according to information from BDC operators.

Meanwhile, the exchange rate at the peer-to-peer market appreciated by 0.45% on Friday morning, trading at N607/$1 compared to N609.74/$ recorded as of the same time on Thursday, 16th June 2022.

Nigeria’s external reserves appreciated marginal by 0.04% on Wednesday, 15th June 2022 to stand at $38.63 billion from $38.62 billion recorded the previous day. The nation’s external had been on a downward trend due to the continuous intervention by the Central Bank in the FX market in order to ensure the stability of the local currency.

Trading at the official NAFEX window

The exchange rate fell by 0.12% on Thursday, to close at N420.5/$1 from N420/$1 recorded on Wednesday, 15th June 2022.

The opening indicative rate closed at N419.82/$1 on Friday, 16th June 2022, representing a 20 kobo depreciation compared to N419.65/$1 recorded on Tuesday.

Furthermore, an exchange rate of N444/$1 was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N420.5 $1, while it sold for as low as N413/$1 during intra-day trading.

A total of $136.35 million in FX value was traded in the official I&E window on Thursday, representing a 9.41% increase compared to $124.62 million traded in the previous trading session.

Naira falls to N420/$1 at I&E window despite moderations at parallel market

Tuesday, 7th June 2022: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N420.75/$1 at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

Naira recorded a 0.12% depreciation on Tuesday to close at N420.75/$1 compared to N420.25/$1 recorded in the previous trading session, representing its lowest level since 16th of May 2022. The fall in the local currency is despite the 129.7% surge in forex turnover to $113.12 million at the I&E window.

Meanwhile, the exchange rate remained stable at the parallel market, closing at N606 to a dollar on Tuesday, the same as recorded in the past two trading sessions. This is according to information from BDC operators in Nigeria.

The exchange rate at the P2P market moderated further on Wednesday, starting the day as low as N601/$1, compared to N602.5/$1 recorded as of the same time on Tuesday. This represents a 0.25% appreciation of the exchange rate.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s external reserves fell by 0.09% on Monday, 4th June 2022 to stand at $38.42 billion from $38.46 billion recorded the previous day. The nation’s external had been on a downturn since 25th April 2022 largely due to the continuous intervention by the Central Bank in the FX market in order to ensure the stability of the local currency.

Trading at the official NAFEX window

The exchange rate depreciated by 0.12% on Tuesday to close at N420.75/$1 from N420.25/$1 recorded on Monday.

The opening indicative rate closed at N420.1/$1 on Tuesday, 7th June 2022, the same as recorded on Monday.

Furthermore, an exchange rate of N444/$1 was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N420.75/$1, while it sold for as low as N413/$1 during intra-day trading.

A total of $113.12 million in FX value was traded in the official I&E window on Tuesday, representing a 129.73% increase compared to $49.24 million traded in the previous trading session.

Crypto market update

Despite the recovery posted in the cryptocurrency market yesterday, the market resumed trading activities on Wednesday on a bearish note as the industry capitalization declined by 1.75% to stand at $1.22 trillion.

The most capitalized crypto asset, bitcoin also recorded a 2.69% decline to trade at $30,287.34, while Ethereum with a decline of 1.37% traded at $1,787.22 as of 5:20am (WAT).

Similarly, Solana recorded a 1.18% decline in price to trade at $38.835, Uniswap dipped 1.36% to trade at $5.146, while Luna on the other hand, gained 1.03% to trade at $0.00006466.