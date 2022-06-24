Nigerians are still baffled by the shocking events surrounding the arrest of a former deputy senate president of Nigeria, Ike Ekwerenmadu and his wife, Beatrice, in the United Kingdom.

Mr Ekwerenmadu was arrested yesterday by the Metropolitan police in the UK for an alleged organ harvesting offence.

A letter however surfaced in an attempt to prove Ekwerenmadu notified the UK government of a request to facilitate a visa for a boy who was coming as a kidney donor for his daughter.

Part of the visa medical application reads “I am writing in support of the visa application made by Mr Ukpo Nwamini David who is currently having medical investigations for a kidney donation to Ms Sonia Ekweremadu.”

“David and Sonia will be at the Royal Free Hospital London, and I will be providing the necessary funding. I have enclosed a statement of the bank account.”

According to some reports, the boy whose organ was going to stand as a kidney donor was only 15 years old, contrary to 21 years old which Ekweremadu had claimed while processing the visa.

The Nigerian government is yet to release any official statement on the scandal, likewise the Nigerian senate.

What is on the lips of many Nigerians is how a Nigerian lawmaker is involved in such an offence. The scandal has elicited reactions from different individuals, politicians and interest groups.

While some are condemning the Ekweremadu and his wife based on the allegations, others are calling for caution on the matter, stating that the senator can only remain innocent until proven guilty.

Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party sent prayers to Ekweremadu’s daughter in his tweet this morning.

He tweeted, “My family and I are with the Ekweremadu’s over their travail. We join all men of goodwill in praying for the healing of their daughter and commit them into God’s hand for justice to be done. -PO”

Dino Melaye, a former Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district took to his Twitter page to post the letter and affirm his support for the former deputy senate president.

Mr Maleye says “Sen. Ike Ekweremadu notified the British authorities on his trip with the said boy. I stand with Ike.”

Reno Omokri, a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan took to his Twitter page showering prayers for the Ekwerenmadus

He wrote “May God be with the Ekweremadus at this their hour of travail. May God help their daughter, Sonia, find a donor. May the young man involved find peace. Trials come in life, but God is our shelter. Our ever-present hope. May God bring healing to this situation. In Christ’s Name”.

Reports also have it that the UK Attorney General is considering whether to try Ekweremadu in Nigeria or the UK.