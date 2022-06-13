Coca-Cola and Jack Daniels owner Brown-Forman announced a new agreement today to distribute a ready-to-drink Jack & Coke cocktail.

This was disclosed via a press release titled “Brown‑Forman and The Coca-Cola Company Announce Plans to Debut Jack Daniel’s® Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola®™ Ready-To-Drink Cocktail”

The drink will have around 5% alcohol and will embody the essence of a drink that has been requested at bars for decades. There will be both full-sugar and no-sugar alternatives available.

The companies indicated that the implementation will begin in Mexico in late 2022, with select countries across the world following in 2023.

The companies also said in a joint statement that the cans will carry obvious responsibility symbols to deter underage drinking and that they are dedicated to responsible marketing methods.

What they are saying

The press release read, ”Brown‑Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA) (NYSE: BFB) and The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) today announced a global relationship to debut the iconic Jack & Coke cocktail as a branded, ready-to-drink (RTD) pre-mixed cocktail option.”

Lawson Whiting, CEO and President of Brown‑Forman Corporation said, “This relationship brings together two classic American icons to deliver consumers a taste experience they love in a way that is consistent, convenient, and portable,”

He added that “Coca-Cola perfectly complements Jack Daniel’s and our existing RTD offerings, enabling us to accelerate expansion and continue to grow our business around the world.”

The can and packaging, which will carry clear responsibility signals declaring that it is solely for people of legal drinking age, will feature two of the world’s most recognizable and valuable trademarks in Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel’s.

What you should know

Coca-Cola is a beverage company that sells its products in over 200 countries and territories. The mission of our company is to revitalize the planet and make a difference.

Brown Forman Corporation has improved people’s lives for over 150 years by sustainably developing great quality beverage alcohol brands such as Jack Daniel’s and others.

Coca-new Cola’s product represents the company’s long-awaited foray into the alcoholic beverage market. While traditional Coca-Cola internal bureaucracy has previously held the corporation back from going all-in on alcohol, a logical extension of its business, Quincey’s perspective has shifted as he seeks to increase sales by selling drinks for various use cases.

Coca-Cola signed an agreement with beer and wine company Constellation Brands to distribute alcoholic Fresca earlier this year. Coca-Cola also announced a partnership with Molson Coors to distribute Topo Chico hard seltzer around the same time.

The growth of the ready-to-drink cocktail market sheds light on why Coca-Cola has finally gotten serious about exploiting the opportunity: The total volume of sales of spirits-based ready-to-drink cocktails surged 226% from 2016 to 2021, according to data from Mintel. In 2021, about 50% of adults over the age of 22 consumed a ready-to-drink cocktail, Mintel’s data shows, up from 40% in 2018.