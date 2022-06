Friday, 10th June 2022: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N421.25/$1 at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

Naira recorded a marginal gain against the USD on Friday, closing at N421.25/$1 from N422.5/$1 recorded on Thursday. However, this represents a depreciation compared to N419.75/$1 recorded as of the previous week. On the other hand, a total of $105.11 million was traded in the official market.

The exchange rate at the parallel market depreciated by 0.33% to close at N608/$1 in contrast to N606/$1 recorded in the previous trading session. This is according to information from BDC operators.

On a positive note, the exchange rate at the P2P market gained 0.11% on Saturday morning, trading at a minimum of N604.7/$1, compared to N605.35/$1 recorded in the previous trading session.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s external reserves appreciated by 0.07% on Thursday, 9th June 2022 to stand at $38.52 billion from $38.49 billion recorded the previous day. The nation’s external had been on a downward trend due to the continuous intervention by the Central Bank in the FX market in order to ensure the stability of the local currency.

Trading at the official NAFEX window

The exchange rate appreciated by 0.3% on Friday to close at N421.25/$1 from N422.5/$1 recorded on Thursday, 9th June 2022.

The opening indicative rate closed at N419.34/$1 on Friday, 10th June 2022, representing a 92 kobo appreciation compared to N419.34/$1 recorded on Thursday

Furthermore, an exchange rate of N444/$1 was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N421.25/$1, while it sold for as low as N413/$1 during intra-day trading.

A total of $105.11 million in FX value was traded in the official I&E window on Friday, representing a 31.32% decrease compared to $153.71 million traded in the previous trading session.

Thursday, 9th June 2022: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N422.5/$1 at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

Naira recorded a massive depreciation on Thursday, falling by 0.54% to close at N422.5/$1 compared to N420.25/$1 recorded in the previous trading session. This is the lowest level of the exchange rate since 4th January 2022. However, FX supply in the market increased by 86.09% to $153.71 million.

Meanwhile, the exchange rate remained stable at the parallel market, closing at N606 to a dollar on Thursday, the same as recorded in the past three trading sessions. This is according to information from BDC operators in Nigeria.

The exchange rate at the P2P market depreciated by 0.14% on Friday morning, trading at a minimum of N605.35/$1, compared to N604.5/$1 recorded in the previous trading session.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s external reserves appreciated by 0.01% on Wednesday, 8th June 2022 to stand at $38.49 billion from $38.46 billion recorded the previous day. The nation’s external had been on a downward trend due to the continuous intervention by the Central Bank in the FX market in order to ensure the stability of the local currency.

Trading at the official NAFEX window

The exchange rate depreciated by 0.54% on Thursday to close at N422.5/$1 from N420.25/$1 recorded on Wednesday despite the increase in the supply of forex in the market.

The opening indicative rate closed at N420.26/$1 on Thursday, 9th June 2022, representing an 11 kobo depreciation compared to N420.15/$1 recorded on Wednesday.

Furthermore, an exchange rate of N444/$1 was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N422.5/$1, while it sold for as low as N413/$1 during intra-day trading.

A total of $153.71 million in FX value was traded in the official I&E window on Thursday, representing an 86.09% increase compared to $82.6 million traded in the previous trading session.

Exchange rate gains at official market as external reserve records rare improvement

Wednesday, 8th June 2022: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N420.25/$1 at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

Naira appreciated marginally at the official Investors and Exporters window by 0.12% from N420.75/$1 recorded on Tuesday, 7th June 2022 to close at N420.25/$ on Wednesday. Forex supply in the market declined by 26.9% to $82.6 million from $113.12 million recorded in the previous trading session.

Meanwhile, the exchange rate remained stable at the parallel market, closing at N606 to a dollar on Wednesday, the same as recorded in the past three trading sessions. This is according to information from BDC operators in Nigeria.

The exchange rate at the P2P market remained stable on Thursday, as it traded at a minimum of N604.5/$1, which is the same recorded in the previous trading session.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s external reserves appreciated by 0.11% on Tuesday, 7th June 2022 to stand at $38.46 billion from $38.42 billion recorded the previous day. The nation’s external had been on a downward trend due to the continuous intervention by the Central Bank in the FX market in order to ensure the stability of the local currency.

Trading at the official NAFEX window

The exchange rate appreciated by 0.12% on Wednesday to close at N420.25/$1 from N420.75/$1 recorded on Tuesday.

The opening indicative rate closed at N420.15/$1 on Wednesday, 8th June 2022, at 5 kobo depreciation compared to N420.1/$1 recorded on Tuesday.

Furthermore, an exchange rate of N444/$1 was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N420.25/$1, while it sold for as low as N413/$1 during intra-day trading.

A total of $82.6 million in FX value was traded in the official I&E window on Wednesday, representing a 26.98% decrease compared to $113.12 million traded in the previous trading session.

Crypto market update

The crypto market begins trading on Thursday on a positive note, following the pullback recorded in the previous trading session, after Luna/USD dipped 21.17% and Uniswap recorded a decline of 2.23%.

However, in the early trading hours of Thursday morning, the industry market capitalization had gained 0.39% to stand at $1.222 trillion, as bitcoin also rose by 0.47% to trade at $30,328.73.

Similarly, Ethereum gained 0.43% to trade at $1,798.36, Solana gained 0.52% to trade at $38.985, while Uniswap with a 1.14% gain trades at $5.135. Luna/USD on the other hand, recorded a massive boost on Thursday, gaining 43.08% to trade at $0.00007154.