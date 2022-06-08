Reputable finance and lending service company, Creditville Group has successfully collaborated with Stanford Seed Transformation Network (Nigeria) to provide affordable capital to entrepreneurs from this business network, in order to assist in supporting thriving enterprises that transform lives.

This announcement was made during the network’s visit to the group’s Headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos. The Stanford Seed Transformation Network (Nigeria) is a global network comprising CEOs and founders of businesses across Africa and South Asia.

Its mission is to create wealth in Nigeria by supporting high impact, high growth, and sustainable businesses while promoting leadership and business skills across the continent.

Speaking on the drop-in, Brian Hammond, the president of Stanford Seed Transformation Network (Nigeria) said “We visited Creditville and were all blown away by how much the company has grown in the past couple of years, both in terms of revenue, and high-quality services offered. The only way to grow a company like Creditville in such a sustainable way is to have talented, experienced, visionary, and ethical leadership team members, which this institution already embodies. Kudos to the dynamic Group MD, Richard Rotoye.”

According to Hammond, The company is poised to grow exponentially, whilst helping thousands of individuals and businesses to grow and create jobs.

The Group Managing Director of Creditville, Richard Rotoye commented on the partnership, he said “This partnership is part of our long-term plan to help build and develop sustainable businesses in Nigeria. We are offering discounted rates to Seed Members to help achieve this goal. We express our gratitude to the Stanford Seed Transformation Network for this call, and hope this marks the beginning of a mutually beneficial relationship”.

Seyi Erhiahwe, the Chief Investment Officer of Creditville also addressed the delegates of the network, she spoke about the importance of investing, the group’s investment plans, and their mobile banking App ‘C Money’. She further explained that the savings and deposits are under the group’s Microfinance Bank, TouchGold, which is licensed by the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN), and funds are insured by the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Commission (NDIC).

ABOUT CREDITVILLE GROUP

Creditville Nigeria commenced operations in 2013 as a micro-lending firm in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, and has metamorphosed into a proprietary fintech group having various financial and investment services, with a business presence in nine branches nationwide.

With a robust and ever-growing customer base, Creditville group currently consists of Creditville Nigeria Limited, Creditville Finance Limited, Redwood Asset Management, TouchGold Microfinance Bank, Dawanau BDC Limited, and Creditville Properties Limited as her subsidiaries. The Group is dedicated to revolutionizing the finance industry while impacting society with new innovations.

For media enquiries; contact corporatecomms@creditville.ng