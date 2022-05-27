Nairametrics Financial Advocates, a leading financial and investment news platform in Nigeria will tomorrow hold its third investment webinar series for the year.

The webinar themed: How to invest wisely in the world’s high Inflation environment, promises to be insightful and impactful bringing together a team of highly experienced experts across the investment space.

The webinar is aimed at educating and enlightening the general public on investments and how to erode Inflation pressures. It will also answer the question of why Nigeria is where it is now as regards inflation

It is scheduled to hold on Saturday, May 28, 2022, by 11:00 am virtually on Zoom. To register Click:

https://lnkd.in/dPv7dn_i

The panellist includes; Kalu Aja, Personal Finance expert and financial commentator, Kenneth Brai, Head, Asset Management at Comercio Partners Asset, Omotola Abimbola, Senior Portfolio Manager at Chapel Hill Denham and Temisan Agbajoh, DeFi Analyst.

What to expect

Financial planning and investment techniques families can make in a high inflation environment.

What a good investment is from an ROI perspective in the next 12-18 months.

Assets that will perform better as some assets are losing while others are gaining recently.

Risk-free assets can investors double down on within the next 12-18 months?

Explanation on why the world is at a point of high inflation.

Which assets are usually the most affected negatively by inflation and global central bank’s reactions?