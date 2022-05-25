The cryptocurrency market endured a roller coaster journey in 2021, making it a one-of-a-kind year. Some cryptocurrencies achieved unfathomable gains, while others suffered devastating losses.

It’s no surprise that investors are eagerly awaiting what the future holds for digital currencies in 2022. With that in mind, we’d like to introduce you to three cryptocurrencies that have the potential to generate substantial gains in 2022: Decentraland (MANA), Axie Infinity (AXS) and FIREPIN Token (FRPN).

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland is an exciting metaverse coin that has the potential to generate high profits for its investors. Decentraland is a metaverse platform built on the Ethereum blockchain at its heart. Users can create and monetize digital content through a variety of interactive experiences on the platform. While playing games in the ecosystem, users can also buy and trade virtual real estate. The price of Decentraland (MANA) increased by more than 50% in early 2022 as more investors adopted the token massively.

Decentraland has grown to include a variety of engagement apps, as well as peer-to-peer user communication and in-world payment mechanisms. Decentraland’s crew recently teamed up with Fatjoe, Degree and others to put together the metaverse’s first marathon. Participating in the marathon means raising metaverse awareness.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) is another cryptocurrency that is likely to offer you financial security in the long run (AXS). AXS’ future appears bright, especially with the recent emergence of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). It is presently one of the most popular and largest Cryptocurrency games, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market capitalization of $33 billion at the time of writing.

NFTs in this DeFi game can be purchased, collected, battled, and traded. Additionally, Axie Infinity (AXS) is one of the first P2E gaming platforms, where gamers are rewarded tokens for playing. In this way, some gamers claim to be earning hundreds of dollars every day in AXS gaming tokens, enabling the game’s stock price to rise from $0.54 at the start of 2021 to around $80 at the beginning of 2022. It is indeed clear that it’s a terrific investment opportunity in the Metaverse, which also caters to a large gaming population.

FIREPIN (FRPN) Token

Firepin (FRPN) token is a blockchain initiative that aims to impact many areas of the digital asset sector, allowing users to connect with up to five blockchains to swap FRPN tokens, namely Avalanche (AVAX), Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL), Binance Smart Chain (BSC). FIREPIN’s multi-chain capabilities go hand in hand with its investment in the Metaverse and NFT industries. The project intends to use funds from its treasury funds to build 3D Metaverse VR games, NFT game development, the 3D industry, and play-to-earn (P2E) games.

FIREPIN is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) platform, allowing its members to vote on important decisions that will impact the project. In preparation for its long-anticipated launch, FIREPIN (FRPN), is still in its second stage of the presale, 13 days away from entering its final stage. FIREPIN, which is backed by the metaverse DAO, plans to invest in 3D metaverse games as well as NFT game development in the near future.

The FRPN team will invest in companies with long-term visions in play-to-earn (P2E) and metaverse games, to make a long-term effect on the digital asset industry. The cryptocurrency will also commence phase one of its Metaverse Game Development as well as the creation of a game studio in conjunction with their investment, which is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2022.

With the presale of this cryptocurrency ending on May 27th, potential investors have just under a month to add FRPN to their crypto wallets. The lucky few who manage to purchase the FIREPIN token today could realize massive profits.

