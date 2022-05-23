Understand The Crypto Market

Some new additions in crypto space, such as Logarithmic Finance (LOG), have captivated investors’ interest. While, at the same time, the stable cryptocurrencies have managed to maintain their sway.

According to CoinMarketCap.com, there are thousands of cryptocurrencies in the market and it might be hard for investors to pick the right one. To guarantee a digital investment that will generate returns, you should take a look at these cryptos.

Here is a list of five cryptocurrencies and a healthy mix of new and stable coins that are worth keeping tabs on in June 2022.

Watch Out For These Coins

Cronos (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) has been able to stand out since the market began to plummet and refused to budge. This outstanding performance demonstrates its capacity to pique the attention of its consumers. More so, Cronos (CRO) has achieved very high percentage gains while maintaining extremely low trading rates.

Cronos’ mainnet chain launched in the fourth quarter of 2021. This is noteworthy since it was the very first chain to support Defi, NFT, and Cosmos EVMs.

Cronos (CRO) can perform transactions quicker and better than Ethereum (ETH) thanks to its network chain, making it more affordable and long-term as it delivers on its promises.

The CRO Token has shown to be a reliable investment in which investors may put a lot of money to make a lot of money.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) was launched in 2011, possibly with an intent to replicate the success of Bitcoin (BTC).

Litecoin (LTC) is built on an open-source worldwide payment network that is not centralised and employs script as a PoW that can be decoded using consumer-grade central processing units (CPUs).

Litecoin (LTC) is similar to Bitcoin (BTC) in many aspects, however it generates blocks quicker and so has a faster transaction confirmation time.

An increasing number of merchants accept Litecoin (LTC), in addition to developers. One other factor that should be considered is that litecoin has had one of the most successful presales to date.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is another cryptocurrency to consider. While it hasn’t done very well in recent months, the platform does have one big advantage over Ethereum: a proof-of-stake mechanism.

Cardano’s (ADA) proof-of-stake protocol performs a similar role to Ethereum’s (ETH) earlier proof-of-work mechanism for confirming transactions and maintaining network integrity, but it is quicker, cheaper, and more energy-efficient.

Despite the fact that Ethereum’s update may level the playing field, Cardano network’s popularity among decentralised application developers may keep demand for its ADA token strong.

According to CoinDesk, Cardano (ADA) topped the pack during a recent rise, earning as much as 40%. The rise came after a 30 percent drop in the total market value due to a huge cryptocurrency sell-off.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG)

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a fresh new cryptocurrency that is expected to perform well once its tokens are released.

Even throughout the presale period, the token’s value has been increasing with each passing day. This increase has been constant, suggesting that LOG is not very volatile and is now a secure investment.

It is important to highlight here that Ethereum’s (ETH) ability to seize this position in the crypto market is due to its problem-solving capabilities.

When ETH was first introduced to the crypto realm, it was designed to address issues that were prevalent at the time, which contributed to its success. With features like its liquidity pool, Logarithmic Finance (LOG) focuses on problem-solving, increasing its chances of ranking high in the crypto market.

Ethereum (ETH)

The second-largest player in the crypto world as far as market capitalization is concerned is Ethereum. It’s both a coin and a blockchain platform.

Ethereum (ETH) has emerged as one of the most preferable platforms for decentralised applications, often known as dApps.

The token may be used as a store of wealth, which is bitcoin’s strength. Because of its capability for applications like smart contracts, which automatically perform a function when certain circumstances are satisfied, it has become a favoured platform for developers.

Ethereum (ETH) is undergoing a transformation. According to the Ethereum website, the outcome would be enhanced network scalability, security, and sustainability. It was formerly known as Eth2 and is now known internally as The Merge. From this, the predictions for Ethereum’s price value might more than double this year.

Join Logarithmic Finance’s Presale:

https://presale.logarithmic.finance/register

https://logarithmic.finance/

https://t.me/LOGARITHMIC_FINANCE_OFFICIAL

https://instagram.com/logarithmic_finance

https://twitter.com/Logarithmic_fi