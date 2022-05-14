The Registered Trustees of the Neo Black Movement (NBM) of Africa and others have instituted a lawsuit against Ms Linda Ikeji over alleged libellous publication made agInst them on her online blog.

The suit marked: EHC/210/2021 is before justice Roli Daibo-Harriman of the Delta High Court, Effurun. Ms Ikeji, who is the sole defendant in the suit was in court yesterday for the trial. Other claimants in the suit include; Ese Kakor, Felix Kupa and Mayor Onyebueke.

The claimants through their lawyer sought among other reliefs the sum of N1 billion in damages with an apology published on her blog and two National dailies.

Back story

According to the claimants’ lawyer, Kelvin Agbroko, On October 19, 2021, Ms Ikeji published an article in her blog which defamed his clients.

He said in the said publication, Ms Ikeji allegedly referred to them as “Black Axe” calling them criminals.

Speaking further he said, “When my clients got wind of the publication, they consulted me and we put up a demand letter of retraction and apology. But she neglected and refused to do the needful.

“After several reminders and upon expiration of the letters, the organisation decided that a libel suit be filed against her.

“This suit will be an eye-opener to all bloggers who do not verify facts before publishing. When the trial starts, the whole details will be unfolded.”

The matter first came up on Jan. 24, and she has failed to put up appearances and a defence. The matter has had three adjournments.

What happened in court

When the matter came up on Friday, Ms Ikeji’s lawyer, Confidence Garuba informed the court that her client was only informed of the matter on Thursday night through social media.

She prayed the court for an adjournment to enable them file a motion for time extension in order to file their statement of defence.

In response, the claimants’ counsel told the court that he had evidence of proof of service which shows when the process was served on the defendant.

Ruling on the plea, Justice Daibo-Harriman adjourned till May 27 to enable the defendant file and move their motion for extension of time which will enable them to file their statements of defence.

In case you missed it

A few months ago, Nairametrics had reported that the FCT high court had ordered Ms Ikeji to pay Mrs Ajibola Ajayi, daughter of former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi. the sum of N25 million as general damages for a defamatory article published on her blog.

The Court held that the publication by Ms. Ikeji was false and malicious.