Sports betting platform, MSport, which touts itself as the “Best Online Sports Betting and Live Betting Odds in Nigeria,” has been allegedly accused of fraudulently refusing to pay off its customers’ winnings in Nigeria.

Nigerians affected by this took to Twitter on Friday to express their using the hashtag: #MsportScam.

This comes on the backdrop of a series of allegations that have trailed online investment platforms in Nigeria and how the default in paying customers their due, notably, the recent crash of a sports investment platform, 86FB.

What they are saying

Some users claim that the gambling platform has refused to pay them their winnings, but instead issue conditions that must be fulfilled.

#Msportscam#Msportscam#Msportscam Release people's money

When we lose we still move on and keep trying. Now it is our days of glory, you start giving terms and conditions. @Msport this is so unfair, this is madness!😡@Ekitipikin @FreshBossTips @LouieDi13 @psalmmychizzy — D€PR£$$€D💔💰 (@jeslord_owoseni) May 13, 2022

Don't tell us that you've been blind to see that you scammed so many persons whose games came through, go and refund them and uphold your integrity. You eat from us and when we hustle for our food, you still take it away.

It's so bad.#MSportScam — Daniel Regha Yoruba (@Daniel__Regha) May 13, 2022

Users warned that there need to be better sports betting regulations in Nigeria to prevent cases of fraud and refusal to pay out by gaming companies. @sportingking365 said, “There’s absolutely zero regulations for bookies in Africa. All they want to do is take. take and take. It’s sad.”

“It was written boldly ‘including extra winnings’, but they marked @Ekitipikin game as loss AND refunded stakes. How’s it a loss? Do you even refund loss stakes? #MsportScam

There's absolute zero regulations for bookies in Africa. All they want to do is take take & take. It's sad. It was written BOLDLY "including extra innings" but they marked @Ekitipikin game as loss AND refunded stakes.

How's it a loss?

Do you even refund loss stakes?#MsportScam — Sporting King (@sportingking365) May 13, 2022

@surecr7 warned, “Let the world know @MSportOfficial is a scam betting platform. Let the world know that they don’t pay winning slips”

We’re trending !!!!! Let the world know @MSportOfficial is a scam betting platform Let the world know that they don’t pay winning slips #MSportScam — COUTINHO LFC (@surecr7) May 13, 2022

Report @MSportOfficial Massively for Scam, Let their Twitter & Other Social Media Handle go down first #MSportScam — BETWIZAD.COM🧙‍♂️_Webmaster ➐ (@OGBENI_BAMBAM) May 13, 2022

Others warned that if the refusal to pay out winnings is not fixed, they will leave the sports betting platform. As @betgains said, “If Msport doesn’t rectify this, they should bid bye-bye because nobody is playing with them anymore”.

If Msport don’t rectify this, they should bid bye bye because nobody is playing with them anymore #Msportscam — Betgains☘️ (@betgains) May 13, 2022

Imagine staying awake all night to predict a game, after thorough research and analysis and the game booms, hopefully it happens to be your first big win & the bookie you used refused to pay you 😟☹️ Msport pay up!! Stop the fraud!!#MSportScam #MSportScam #MSportScam — Fresh Boss ✌️ (@FreshBossTips) May 13, 2022

MSport, which also partners with top German football club, Borussia Dortmund, is yet to offer a statement about the allegations.

A report by Nairametrics in 2020, revealed that Nigerians invest heavily in sports betting, with an estimated N730 billion spent annually on gambling activities in the country.