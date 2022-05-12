Nigeria’s power generation recorded its first uptick in the week, as GenCos generated a total of 89.01kMWH of energy on Wednesday. This is 2.6% higher than the 86.77kMWh generated on Tuesday, 10th May 2022.

This is according to information from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

In the same vein, power supply recorded a 2.7% increase to 87.72kMWh on Wednesday as against 85.44kMWh supplied on Tuesday, 10th May 2022. Despite the marginal uptrend, Nigeria’s energy generation is still significantly below the minimum 105kMWh required to record some level of stability in power supply in the country.

Meanwhile, Nigerians continue to grapple with epileptic power supply, with multiple grid disruptions recorded so far in 2022, causing widespread blackouts across the country.

Peak generation on Wednesday stood at 3,948.9MW, while off-peak generation stood at 3,328MW.

Highlight (11th May 2022)

Peak generation – 3,948.9MW (-1%)

Off-peak generation – 3,328MW (+3%)

Energy generated – 89,013.62MWh (+2.6%)

Energy sent out – 87,720.02MWh (+2.7%)

The highest frequency for the day was 50.84Hz, while the lowest frequency was 49.13Hz. Also, 98.55% of the energy generated on Wednesday was supplied by the Generating companies.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Mr. Abubakar Aliyu while discussing in an interactive session on “Frequent National Grid collapse” with the Senate Committee on Power and critical stakeholders said that the ministry is working towards a reliable power grid to ensure efficient electricity supply in the country.

Why this matters

Electricity is an essential need of many Nigerians and their businesses, especially given the surge in the price of diesel and recent fuel scarcity across the country. The cost of power in the country has gone up and is further exacerbated by constant disruption in electricity supply.