Nigeria Exchange Group Plc has released its Q1 2021 results revealing a profit of N148 million, representing an 82% decline Y-o-Y, as revenue hits N1.68 billion.

Despite high inflation, investors found the Nigerian stock market appealing as a way to protect themselves from consecutive increases in prices. As a result, the financial services firm was able to profit from investors’ interest in quoted company shares.

Also, real interest rate on investments has been negative as rates continue to be below inflation.

Key highlights of the result

A cursory view of the result shows that the Group’s revenue was driven largely by transaction fees which delivered revenue of N988 million, up 11.5% and treasury investment income with revenue of N520 million, up by a whopping 153%. Other line items that boosted revenue were listing fees, rental income, and other fees which raked in N168 million combined during the period.

All revenue segments delivered a total revenue of N1.68 billion in the Q1 2022 period compared to N1.34 billion in the same period of 2020.

In addition, the company also made money from technology income, other sub-lease income and penalty fees, as well as, Market Data income, to make up N148 million.

NGX Group Plc Q1 2022 bottom-line profit performance was subdued by high operating expenses which more than doubled by 277% on the back of newly incorporated expenses following the company’s demutualization.

Some of the operating expenses that subdued profit include Finance cost, Director expenses, Diesel expenses, Software internet and connectivity subscription, amongst others.

Finance cost which made up the bulk of operating expenses was recorded as N686 million.

NGX Group Plc’s total assets are now at N63.78 billion, as net assets grew by 0.43% to N34.26 billion from year to date.

NGX Group Plc has annualized earnings per share at 2 kobo. The company last traded at N24.05 per share, a 20.85% growth from N19.90 year-to-date.